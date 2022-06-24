Fortnite players feel 'forced' to grind for XP in Chapter 3 Season 3

The Fortnite XP system is a topic of much of discussion every season. Not only is it somewhat difficult for some players to reach Page 10 and unlock all the regular Battle Pass rewards, the bonus styles that require a level 200 season are even more challenging. A lot of times, Battle Pass owners don't come close to getting all the available styles.

Even though it's early, this season has already been a struggle and many players ahve been complaining from the very beginning. It's even more frustrating given how good the rewards are this season.

Epic Games generally listens to players and buffs the perceived issues but may not do enough to offset the XP system's purported flaws. This is making many players feel forced to grind, which makes the game less fun than it could be.

Fortnite players are frustrated about the XP system this season

Fortnite often has really good rewards available for Battle Pass users. This season is no different as Darth Vader is possibly the most popular Page 10 skin the game has ever had.

In older seasons, level 100 was all players had to reach. There could be challenges for extra styles, but there was no need to reach level 200 in a lot of seasons (except for Omega Lights style, which was infamously difficult to get).

One Fortnite Redditor saw the discourse about the XP system this season, which was largely negative. They decided to pose the idea that the system wasn't that bad, which prompted a lot more discussion.

They did mention one important thing:

"The Season ends in 3 MONTHS from now. Many people who complain about XP are already at Level 50, some are even at 100. I mean, there was a Twitter user who cried about XP and how he has to grind it because he's 'only level 100'."

This is valid, though much of the criticism comes from players who haven't come close to level 100 yet. One commenter pointed out that level 100 is obtainable and is not the issue at hand. It's the level 200 rewards that most can't reach.

Another noted that the issue today is that players are forced to play twice as much as they used to. That's a good point, especially since many players don't feel like the game is as strong as it used to be.

One player was disappointed by how much value is placed on leveling in Fortnite.

The XP levels for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 are comparatively low.

Another, separate issue is that many of the styles this season aren't worth the amount of effort they'll require.

Several comments pointed out that the issue is not necessarily unique to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Even those who don't think the system is busted are noticing the lack of XP this season.

The issue might not go away anytime soon. Epic Games do like to make their players happy, but they receive complaints like this all the time no matter what, so it may not be worth it to consider adjusting the changes to the XP system.

