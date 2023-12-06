Fortnite players are getting up to 1900 V-Bucks for free, here's who's eligible

Fortnite players are getting up to 1900 V-Bucks for free. While this may sound too good to be true, it is real and official. However, only those who faced an issue regarding the in-game currency at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1 are eligible for this. Here is the official statement from Epic Games:

"We’re aware of an issue preventing players from purchasing 25 or more levels of the Big Bang Battle Pass at once, displaying an error that 'This offer can only be purchased one time'."

The issue occurred when players tried to purchase levels for The Big Bang Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. A technical glitch prevented them from purchasing 25 or more levels at once. Those who did so in batches were not given the discount that is usually provided.

For this reason, Epic Games is now retroactively applying a discount for the first 25 levels that are purchased. Furthermore, they will refund players the difference in the near future.

How to claim the refund of up to 1900 V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Given that the issue was an internal one, there is no way to manually claim the refund. If you have been affected by this between December 3 and 4, the V-Bucks will automatically be sent to your account.

Depending on how many levels you were trying to purchase, you will receive a refund accordingly. However, if you do not get it by the end of this week, consider contacting Epic Games about the issue. At times, manual intervention may be required.

Either way, if you have been affected, be rest assured that you will receive your refund. Epic Games has already started issuing refunds and has confirmed the same via social media:

"Hey everyone, we’ve just refunded V-bucks to those who were affected by this issue. Thanks for your patience while we sorted this out."

On that note, for those considering buying levels in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the system will now function as intended and offer discounts. However, given that the season has just started, it's best to level up without using V-Bucks and save them for purchasing cosmetics from the Fortnite Item Shop.

