Fortnite players report experiencing earthquakes all over the island, here's whats happening

A few weeks ago, the Fortnite island began experiencing seismic activity. Unlike other weather events (tornados and thunderstorms), these were tied to the storyline and had lasting impacts on the island. The cause of the earthquakes was revealed to be The Imagined Order, who were using drills to get to the surface and cause havoc for players and The Seven.

They began happening sparingly and took out three locations. The coffee shop outside Tilted Towers, the red house nearby, and the Seven Outpost adjacent to Tilted all got turned into sinkholes over the past few weeks.

Now, Fortnite players are reporting earthquakes happening all over the island. Here's what's happening.

Fortnite earthquakes explained: What's happening in Chapter 3 Season 1?

The earthquakes began in Covert Canyon, the location of the IO drill. They began slowly spreading, traveling in a U-shape around Tilted Towers and ending at the Seven Outpost.

leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters.However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortnite leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters. However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortniteleaks https://t.co/b9qh0dunBs

Now that their original path is finished, it seems like the earthquakes are hitting the entire map. Thanks to Kaspol on Twitter, players can see just where the earthquakes are happening and there are not a lot of safe spots.

Earthquakes will occur randomly! I present to you a map with marked earthquake fields! All locations are from @WeLove_Fortnite I marked Tilted towers in yellow because I was inspired by the @ImPeQu photo how big this field will be (photo 3).Earthquakes will occur randomly! I present to you a map with marked earthquake fields! All locations are from @WeLove_Fortnite. I marked Tilted towers in yellow because I was inspired by the @ImPeQu photo how big this field will be (photo 3).Earthquakes will occur randomly! https://t.co/lBOVhNXt0e

Even in some locations where an earthquake is not currently underway, players are still hearing strange noises. The IO could still be drilling in these spots, or be up to something else.

There is no live event scheduled for the end of Chapter 3 Season 1, so whatever is happening to the island is unlikely to be resolved by then. Whatever the IO has planned will likely continue through and make up a big part of Chapter 3 Season 2.

These earthquakes are not currently causing any real damage to the island, so players don't need to worry about dropping into one giant sinkhole at some point.

A sinkhole from an earthquake (Image via Epic Games)

However, these earthquakes could be the catalyst for changing the current map into the next map. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is scheduled to begin on either 19 or 20, so players won't have to wait long to find out officially.

