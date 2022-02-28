Where to find the new Sinkhole in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

In recent Fortnite days, suspicious activities played out near a certain structure on the Island, leading many gamers to question what was happening. Several map changes have already flown through Chapter 3, with plenty of smaller additions to follow.

Now, the Imagined Order may be digging up the terrain for unknown reasons. With the ice melting, Tilted Towers rising from the snow, and various other events across the map, a massive sinkhole swallowed a lone building and left destruction in its wake.

Sinkhole location in Fortnite Chapter 3

Late last week, on February 24th, the Imagined Order started to dig under the earth near the Coffee House standing between Tilted Towers and Broadcast Bunker. As of now, a large hole in the ground has taken the building's place in the exact location for curious players to explore.

Where this structure used to be, plenty of wreckage and ruins lie waiting to be uncovered in the next part of the Fortnite storyline. There's still a good amount of loot at this location with a handful of chests inside the small crater.

Additionally, there are also a few slurp barrels as well as a slurp truck that fell into the hole to provide a quick boost to health and shields. On top of all that, a reboot van sits around the center of the pit to bring teammates back into the fight.

FortTracker @FortTracker



Feb 26th

2am ET/7am UTC



The Coffee Shop has now fallen into a sinkhole as a result of the drilling underneath it, making it unstable ground. Drilling is still on pause for now. #Fortnite IO Drilling - Earthquake / Tremor Progress Tracker:Feb 26th2am ET/7am UTCThe Coffee Shop has now fallen into a sinkhole as a result of the drilling underneath it, making it unstable ground. Drilling is still on pause for now. #Fortnite IO Drilling - Earthquake / Tremor Progress Tracker:Feb 26th2am ET/7am UTCThe Coffee Shop has now fallen into a sinkhole as a result of the drilling underneath it, making it unstable ground. Drilling is still on pause for now. https://t.co/L2eUR5HI2k

The Imagined Order have been tinkering around in the shadows for a while now, so something big might be in the works for later days. Epic Games has a history of including these sublte changes in the current season's plot.

Head over to the Coffee House's former location to sniff out any more clues that the IO might have left behind. As the first section of Chapter 3 nears the final days, Fortnite could bring about the next season's foundation.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod