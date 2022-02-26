Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teaser shows Kevin the Cube, Vampires and more

Monsters have been an integral part of Fortnite for some time now. In years gone by, they would normally appear en masse only during Fortnitemares. But all that is about to change soon.

Following the latest video uploaded by Universal Pictures, more monsters will soon be appearing on the Chapter 3 island. With only so little information to go on, a lot of it remains speculative. However, a few solid conclusions can be drawn.

(Thanks to At the end of the "Universal Monsters" miniseries that just aired in Fortnite, we can see the monsters finding a way onto the island.I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) At the end of the "Universal Monsters" miniseries that just aired in Fortnite, we can see the monsters finding a way onto the island.I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/RjBA3ookvg

Universal Monsters make their way to Fortnite

As seen in the tweet, the monsters from Universal created a rift and are now present on the island. This includes a brand new Mummy, Werewolves, Vampires, and even a super-buff Frankenstein's monster.

Before creating the portal, a monster was resurrected using the power of the Cube. While it's unknown how they are able to use the power of the Cube, a hypothesis can be drawn as to how the Cube got there.

Stumbling @Stumbling_ @JjGuyy0 @ShiinaBR @timelessorder The last reality has ravaged hundreds of realities before coming to the island. This could be. A remnant of when they invaded this “monster” reality. @JjGuyy0 @ShiinaBR @timelessorder The last reality has ravaged hundreds of realities before coming to the island. This could be. A remnant of when they invaded this “monster” reality.

It would seem that in their reality (Monster Reality), they were able to fight off the Kymera invasion. One of the Cubes from the invasion got left behind as a remnant and lay dormant on the island.

These new monsters on the island may be featured as Battle Pass skins or part of a long-term collaboration with Universal. Aside from cosmetics, it may be possible that they will even play a role in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 storyline.

With over three weeks left before the current season ends, many things can change in-game.

Is Fortnite hinting at the return of Kevin the Cube and the Cube Queen?

While it can't be said for sure if the Cube in Monster Reality was Kevin, it's pretty evident that the monsters know about the Cube Queen. After creating the portal, the leader of the monster states:

"A portal to a new beginning...with more monsters like us."

This statement indicates that these monsters from a different reality are aware of others like them on the Flipside. Given that they can harness the Cube's power, it's evident that they are being guided to the present reality. Does this mean that the Cube Queen will make a return soon?

big john @gameshed_ @FortTory hopefully epic explores the last reality more in the future instead of giving it the enforcers/fox clan/iceking/ prisoner/anything that isn't IO or the seven treatment! the cube's cradle looks badass and i hope it's used for more than 1 event where we run through it for 2 minutes @FortTory hopefully epic explores the last reality more in the future instead of giving it the enforcers/fox clan/iceking/ prisoner/anything that isn't IO or the seven treatment! the cube's cradle looks badass and i hope it's used for more than 1 event where we run through it for 2 minutes

Well, if she does make a return, it will not be in the current season as no hints or leaks are referencing the same. However, during the next season, it may be possible that the island will begin to witness a monster invasion.

With The Last Reality still out there and their Queen under the waves, there's no way of knowing what happens next. Hopefully, the leakers will be able to uncover more information soon.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha