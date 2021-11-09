Fortnite breaks as 'Discovery Tab' features ludicrous gamemodes

Fortnite is usually kept in top shape. Its team of developers and moderators works around the clock to ensure the game maintains a level of quality. Game-breaking bugs don't last long, and most small glitches are patched in each weekly update.

They also know their audience and are dedicated to maintaining a relatively safe gaming experience. Recently, however, trolls have been working overtime to get certain images into the game.

It started with the appearance of Giga Chad in a game mode picture but has gotten worse from there. The string of random images showing up in the game is bizarre, but it's happening for an unknown reason.

Memes continue to show up in Fortnite Creative game modes

Three popular memes have infiltrated the Fortnite Creative world. Fortnite Creative allows players to create almost any kind of map or game mode that they want. Some Creative maps have received their own challenge sets from Epic Games, so it is a legitimate play mode that has produced quality islands.

Giga Chad was the first meme to make an appearance. Image via Epic Games

Now, it seems to be devolving a bit. Fortnite players seem to be trying to get as many memes as they can into the official game. What began with Giga Chad being used on the cover of a somewhat legitimate game mode has shifted. Now, the next couple of memes are just there for a laugh and aren't really a game mode.

"What Da Dog Doin?" is a popular meme on TikTok that usually accompanies a video of a dog doing something out of the ordinary. Its appearance here doesn't really relate to the game mode, so it's clearly just for a laugh.

The "Touch Grass" game mode and accompanying picture refers to a popular retort for gamers. Someone who's been playing for too long (or is too good at the game) needs to go outside and touch grass, since clearly they haven't done that in a while.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The appearance of these memes is strange given the fact that Fortnite is usually very vigilant, but it also means that more are likely to crop up in the near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul