Giga Chad makes an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is one of the most updated games on the market. There is a robust team of developers and other associates constantly monitoring glitches and errors. When problems or weird occurrences happen in-game, it feels strange and out of place given Fortnite's penchant for perfection.

So when the Giga Chad meme suddenly made an appearance in the art for one of the Creative maps, it was surprising, to say the least.

Creative mode allows players to customize their islands and game modes, complete with a promotional image. However, the viral meme's appearance was a surprise for anyone who scrolled far enough to see it.

Viral meme shows up in Fortnite Creative

Fortnite Creative is one of the best aspects of the game, allowing players to explore customization options. However, due to copyright issues, players are limited in scope of usable material.

Fortnite only allows the use of a proprietary image. It's usually something related to the characters, a map, Limited Time Mode, or something along those lines.

Hence, this viral meme showing up surprised players. The creator of an island used the Giga Chad meme as cover art. Somehow, it made it onto the official image. The island code: 9913-6613-0209.

Fortnite is monitored heavily given its younger audience, so something like this is bound to make headlines.

dadguykek @dadguykek @FortniteGame if you use the scythe you're a giga chad @FortniteGame if you use the scythe you're a giga chad

What is the Giga Chad meme?

The meme is supposed to represent the "peak human specimen." It's typically used as a way to convey superiority. Often, the meme has been deployed as criticism to show how enforcing superiority ruins an entity.

The meme showing up in Fortnite has kicked off all kinds of chatter. It's highly plausible that developers use this opportunity to formally introduce the meme to the game. One player theorized that the meme could spawn a new skin, which is definitely possible.

One user even wants it to become a skin, which isn't so outrageous. Image via Sinx6 on YouTube

The map is still in Fortnite Creative and it doesn't appear to have been edited yet. The image has also not been removed.

