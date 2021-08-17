Fortnite pro SypherPK dubs new 'Pulse Burst Rifle' as the best weapon in Season 7

Fortnite update 17.40 is finally here, and SypherPK has a few thoughts on the best part of the update. The 'Exotic Pulse Rifle' was added to the game, and the pro streamer has already dubbed it the best weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

Not only does the Exotic Pulse Rifle have amazing stats, but it is also a versatile weapon that allows players to use the weapon in almost every combat situation, whether close or long-range. Clearly, the new Fortnite assault rifle might be the best weapon in the current season.

With Coral Castle departing soon enough, Epic Games made one of the most 'boring' POIs relevant for a while before the aliens capture it. This is where the Kymera NPC sells the Exotic Pulse Rifle in Fortnite.

Exotic Pulse Rifle in Fortnite: How to get, damage, and more

Players can get the Exotic Pulse Rifle from the Kymera NPC as it roams around in the Coral Castle POI. Since there will only be one weapon in the game, players will need to hurry to buy the gun.

The new Fortnite weapon costs 500 Gold, so players need to ensure that along with being the first player to reach the Kymera NPC, players also need to ensure they have enough gold to buy the weapon. Alternatively, they can camp around the NPC and wait for someone else to buy the Exotic Pulse Rifle and then steal it off them.

Fortnite pro SypherPK tries out the new Exotic Pulse Rifle (Image via SypherPK/YouTube)

Exotic Pulse Rifle damage and how to use

The all-new Exotic Pulse Rifle in Fortnite is similar to its base version with rapid hip-fire, which might be slightly inaccurate. On the other hand, when players aim down the sights, the gun gets much more accurate at the cost of a slower fire rate. But unlike the base version, the Exotic Pulse Rifle has a burst fire of two bullets when aiming down the sights.

Here's what we *know so far* about tonight's update:



- Revealing the IO's mole

- Abducted Coral

- Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle sold by Kymera (it also has x1.5 damage multiplier when aiming)

- Wonder Woman's set

- Possible Free "Back To School" Challenges

- Week 11 & 12 Challenges — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 16, 2021

The gun was already good enough at close to medium range with rapid hip fire and damage of 30 on the body and 60 on the head. The burst shot also becomes much better at longer ranges as both burst shots have first shot accuracy.

Clearly, SypherPK might be right when he called the new Exotic Pulse Rifle the best weapon in Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite.

