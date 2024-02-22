Fortnite Rocket Racing v28.30 patch notes revealed

Fortnite Rocket Racing v28.30 patch notes provide players a glimpse at everything that the developers have on offer with the latest content update. These include the new Speed Run mode (along with the Speed Run leaderboards), Speed Run Kickoff Quests, Diestro Car Body, and more.

The server downtime has ended, and players can find the entire Fortnite Rocket Racing v28.30 patch notes below.

Fortnite Rocket Racing v28.30 patch notes explored

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite Rocket Racing v28.30 patch notes are as follows:

CATCH UP ON SPEED RUN

In Speed Run, you can post your fasted lap times on your favorite tracks. Each match has a countdown timer of several minutes, giving you plenty of time to complete multiple laps (“runs”) and create your perfect route to the finish line!

You can play Speed Run in either public or private matches. If playing with others, don’t worry about crashing into them. Player collisions are turned off in Speed Run so you can focus on your lap times. On the flip side, you can’t catch players’ slipstreams by drafting. Starting line boosts are disabled in this mode as well.

Your fastest run time on a track will be uploaded to that track’s Season leaderboard so you see how your skills rack up against drivers worldwide. There’s also a friends leaderboard where you can compare your times with your Epic friends for bragging rights! Don’t rest on your laurels, though, as the leaderboards will refresh each Season.

To access this new mode, simply choose a track in Rocket Racing’s Speed Run row or select the Speed Run playlist with rotating tracks.

ELECTRIFYING QUESTS!

Electrifying Quests Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

All good quests start with a spark! Complete runs in Speed Run to progress in the Speed Run Kickoff Quests. By completing the first Quest, you’ll unlock the new Sprintspark Trail! Complete the rest of the Quests to unlock 13 paint colors for Sprintspark.

The Speed Run Kickoff Quests will be available until March 26, 2024, at 12 AM ET.

MORE IMPROVEMENTS ON MOBILE

v28.30 features further enhancements to playing Rocket Racing on mobile:

The touchscreen D-pad has been updated to a touchscreen joystick, allowing for better precision when driving. You can adjust the sensitivity of the joystick in the settings.

We’ve updated the visuals of the mobile HUD.

DIESTRO COMES TO THE FORTNITE ECOSYSTEM

It might look retro, but the Diestro Car Body is all modern power! Take it for a spin in Rocket Racing and other experiences across Fortnite. This Rocket League-original is available in the Shop as part of the Diestro Car Bundle:

Diestro Car Body (has 13 paint colors)

Chitchat Decal

Lozano Decal

Old Flame Decal

Sooo Fly Decal

Stripes Decal

Stuntman Decal

Exciting car body with latest Fortnite update (Image via Epic Games)

The Decals in the Diestro Car Bundle can only be equipped with the Diestro Car Body. If you already have Diestro and the Decals in Rocket League, you’ll find them waiting in your Fortnite Locker thanks to cross-game ownership! If you purchase the Diestro Car Bundle in Fortnite, you’ll have the contents in Rocket League.

LOOK FLASH WITH XENOSPLASH!

Xenoflash Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

So concentrated on the road you're in another world? The Xenosplash Boost comes to the Fortnite ecosystem via the Xenosplash Boost Bundle! This Bundle in the Shop includes the Boost plus 13 different paint colors 🎨

If you’re feeling illustrious, consider pairing this Boost with the Lustrum X10 Wheels also making their Fortnite debut. These Wheels are available in the Shop via the Lustrum X10 Wheels Bundle, which includes the Wheels and 12 different paint colors!

Like Diestro, the Xenosplash Boost and Lustrum X10 Wheels are eligible for cross-game ownership.

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS AND BUG FIXES

You can now perform an Air Roll ! Just hold the left trigger button while midair (or the spacebar on PC) and steer to spin through the air. You can also pair your rolls with your thrusters to fly across the track. We’re looking for feedback on this new advanced mechanic, so let us know what you think.

! Just hold the left trigger button while midair (or the spacebar on PC) and steer to spin through the air. You can also pair your rolls with your thrusters to fly across the track. We’re looking for feedback on this new advanced mechanic, so let us know what you think. Various Quests have been adjusted so that they can be progressed by playing Speed Run, Racing, or both! Quest descriptions have also been updated to reflect this.

Further improvements to collisions while grounded have been made when hitting the environment to prevent getting stuck. We will continue to make improvements as needed.

Improved checkpoint crossing times, and exposed one more millisecond digit to the scoreboard for more accurate time tracking.

Increased the minimum speed to demolish in the air when hitting the front of the car, to match the speed required to demolish when grounded (400 KPH).

Achieving a new drift boost while one is already active will now always give you the full impulse for a short duration instead of only making up the difference. This was partially the case in v28.20, but drift boosts that were smaller than the one you had were only 50% as effective.

While you’re drifting, your wheels should now visually steer more sharply.

You can no longer get bonus speed from a speed pad if your car already has an active stack of bonus speed from that same speed pad. You can still stack bonus speed from multiple different speed pads.

Fixed an issue causing cars to sometimes launch backwards when landing an aerial drift after performing a lateral air dodge.

Check out the LEGO Fortnite update v28.30 patch notes to learn more about the latest updates for LEGO Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!