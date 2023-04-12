Fortnite's rarest skin will return soon, according to leak

Special Forces is Fortnite's rarest skin and will return to the Item Shop soon, according to the latest leak. Once this happens, the skin will likely become the hottest-selling item in the game. What makes it so special is that it hasn't been out for over four years. This is why only a handful of players have it in their lockers, although that may change very soon.

Considering that Epic Games has released many rare items over the past few weeks, this comes as no surprise. Due to this, we expect other rare skins to be unvaulted as well.

Fortnite's rarest skin hasn't been out since January 2019

Fortnite's rarest skin was released as an in-game NPC (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games teased the return of Fortnite's rarest skin by adding the Special Forces NPC in Chapter 2 Season 7. The NPC was located near the Catty Corner vault and was the objective of the quest.

This is one of the first Fortnite Battle Royale skins to ever be released to the Item Shop. Special Forces was released on November 1, 2017, during the first season of the video game.

Fortnite's rarest skin costs 1,200 V-Bucks and has a Blue rarity. Based on FortniteBR on Twitter, the item will return to the Item Shop soon.

Fortnite News @FortniteBR



It's currently the rarest shop Outfit, last seen 1,539 days ago. The Special Forces Outfit will return to the Item Shop soon!It's currently the rarest shop Outfit, last seen 1,539 days ago. #Fortnite The Special Forces Outfit will return to the Item Shop soon!It's currently the rarest shop Outfit, last seen 1,539 days ago. #Fortnite https://t.co/o5qJBXleWr

The last time Special Forces was available in the Item Shop was on January 24, 2019. In other words, the skin was last seen during Chapter 1 Season 7, which explains its rarity.

It has been released to the shop 32 times, but for some reason, Epic Games has made it one of the rarest items ever released. If the latest leak is true, however, tens of thousands of players will soon own it.

Reflex was last seen in March 2019 (Image via Epic Games)

Special Forces is one of two skins that hasn't been out for over four years. The other skin is Reflex, which was supposed to be an Nvidia exclusive, but Epic accidentally released it to the Item Shop.

Thus, Reflex will likely never return to the shop again and will become the game's rarest skin once Special Forces is out.

Poll : 0 votes