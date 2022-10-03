10 rare Fortnite skins that haven't returned in nearly 3 years

Some rare Fortnite skins haven't returned to the Item Shop in over 1,000 days, which is very surprising considering that the shop changes every 24 hours. However, it's also a smart move by Epic Games as it increases their popularity.

Having rare Fortnite skins in the locker is quite an achievement. Unfortunately, almost every skin that comes to the Item Shop stops being rare at some point. This, however, doesn't stop players from purchasing them.

In this article, we will list 10 rare Fortnite skins that haven't been re-released in more than 1,000 days. While some of these skins aren't all that special, they've only become popular because of how long Epic has kept them out of the shop.

Many of these rare Fortnite skins haven't been in the Item Shop since Chapter 1

10) Dominator - 1,059 days ago

Dominator is a simple-looking skin that uses a Banshee character model. It was released in the very first season of Fortnite Battle Royale, but hasn't been out since November 8, 2019.

The rare skin was last seen during the early stages of Chapter 2 Season 1 and Epic Games has kept it in the vault ever since. Dominator costs only 800 V-Bucks, yet its current value is much higher due to its rarity.

9) Chief Hopper - 1,061 days ago

When it comes to rare Fortnite skins that have been part of collaborations, it's impossible not to bring up Chief Hopper. He was first released during Season 9 with the Stranger Things collaboration.

Unfortunately, the popular character was last seen in the Item Shop on November 6, 2019, shortly after Chapter 2 started.

8) Demogorgon - 1,061 days ago

Demogorgon was released at the same time as Chief Hopper. However, neither skin has been out since the early stages of Chapter 2.

There have been hints of a new collaboration with Stranger Things, and if this happens, the two rare Fortnite skins might finally return to the Item Shop.

7) Freestyle - 1,088 days ago

Freestyle is a rare Fortnite skin that hasn't been seen since Chapter 1. Considering that it isn't very popular, many new players could be unaware that it ever existed.

The skin was first released during Season X and hasn't been out since October 10, 2019. To put it into perspective, the last time Freestyle was in the Item Shop was only three days before The End event in Chapter 1.

6) Deadfall - 1,096 days ago

Deadfall is another 800 V-Bucks skin that is extremely rare. It was first released during Season X and hasn't been out since early October 2019.

What makes Deadfall so fascinating is that it's only been in the Item Shop once. Almost every other skin on the list has been out a few times, but Deadfall's first and only release was on October 2, 2019.

With only one appearance in the Item Shop, it's no surprise that he's one of the rarest skins of all time. One wonders why Epic Games hasn't brought this skin back.

5) Sureshot - 1,102 days ago

Like Deadfall, Sureshot has only been out in the Item Shop once. As seen in the screenshot above, this took place during Fortnite's collaboration with DC which brought Batman to the popular video game.

Sureshot costs 800 V-Bucks and his first and only appearance was on September 26, 2019. This is another plain and simple skin, although there's no doubt that a lot of players will purchase it as soon as it is made available again.

4) Munitions Major - 1,122 days ago

Chapter 1 had a lot of simple skins that were obtainable for 800 V-Bucks. Munitions Major is one of them, and he's also a rare Fortnite skin that hasn't been out for more than 1,000 days.

The skin has been out only six times, but its last appearance was on September 6, 2019. It's interesting that the female variant, Munitions Expert, has been out more times than Major and was last seen at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3.

3) Infiltrator - 1,158 days ago

Infiltrator is one of the first skins to be released in the Fortnite Battle Royale Item Shop, and was released all the way back in November 2017, during Fortnite's first-ever season.

Despite being out in the Item Shop 25 different times, its last appearance was during the first day of Season X.

2) Black Widow - 1,245 days ago

Epic Games has collaborated with Marvel many times, with one of them resulting in the Black Window skin being released during Chapter 1 Season 8. Unfortunately, the skin has only been out six different times.

Its last appearance was on May 6, 2019, just a few days before Season 9 started. Epic Games released another variant of Black Widow in 2020, and it's unlikely that the original skin will return anytime soon.

1) Special Forces - 1,347 days ago

When it comes to rare Fortnite skins, no skin has been vaulted for longer than Special Forces. Epic Games has teased the return of the skin by releasing Special Forces as an NPC back in Chapter 2, but that hasn't happened yet.

The skin was first released in November 2017 and was last seen during Chapter 1 Season 7. If Epic Games doesn't bring it back by January 24 next year, Special Forces will be the first skin to be vaulted for four years.

