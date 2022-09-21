Fortnite x FIFA World Cup collab details leaked

A new collaboration - Fortnite x FIFA World Cup - is rumored to be in the works for Epic Games. The video game developer has just released a new Fortnite Battle Royale season, but more content could be out in the next few months.

With the season ending in early December, Epic plans to release more collaborations, including a tie-up with FIFA for the upcoming World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup collaboration has loads of potential and will come as a massive bonus to soccer fans who also play Fortnite. Epic Games has collaborated with many athletes and sports organizations in the past, so it shouldn't come as a surprise if the next collaboration becomes yet another successful venture.

Fortnite x FIFA World Cup could bring new skins

The Fortnite x FIFA World Cup collaboration was leaked by Hypex, the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker. He claims that Epic Games has already added World Cup challenges to their game data, but they are yet to go live.

Hypex hasn't confirmed when the collaboration will release, but considering the 2022 FIFA World Cup commences in late November, this is probably when we can expect more details.

According to Hypex, every Fortnite x FIFA World Cup challenge will reward players with 26,000 XP. The leaker hasn't revealed information on how many challenges may be available, but they will most likely be enough for at least two Battle Pass levels.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar with the first match scheduled to be played on November 20. The tournament will conclude on December 18, around the time of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5.

The Fortnite x FIFA World Cup could most likely run from the start of the mega event until its conclusion. Epic Games will probably provide more details regarding the collab, so there should be more leaks in late September or early October.

Epic's previous sports collaborations

The Fortnite x FIFA World Cup collaboration will not be the first sports collaboration Epic Games has released with its popular video game. During Chapter 1 Season 6, Epic teamed up with the National Football League (NFL) and introduced several football-themed cosmetic items to the Item Shop.

Season 9 of the same chapter featured the Jordan collaboration, while Chapter 2 Season 4 brought fans even more NFL cosmetics. Neymar Jr., one of the best soccer players in the world, was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6, the same season that featured the National Basketball Association (NBA) collaboration.

Interestingly, Epic Games has already released one FIFA collaboration in Chapter 2 of Season 7 when the game developers released Harry Kane and Marco Reus, two popular players who participated in the UEFA Euro 2020 Cup.

More soccer skins could also be added to the Fortnite x FIFA World Cup. Considering that a total of 32 national teams will be participating in the competition, we expect Epic to add customizable skins along with kits for each team.

