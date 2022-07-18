Fortnite may have just teased the return of Chapter 1 POIs

Fortnite Chapter 1 POIs might return to the game very soon. There is a chance that Epic Games will also release an entire island from the first chapter once again and bring it back to the game.

This week, the video game developer released Squad Origins, a new set of cosmetic items that have a Chapter 1 theme. They are a fantastic throwback to the first chapter of the game and OG players love them.

However, there are theories that Epic Games is hinting at the return of Chapter 1's map with these skins. After all, the development team has recently released some map changes that hint at this as well.

Fortnite Chapter 1 map could return to the game soon

The Squad Origins set has 10 different outfits and back blings that players can obtain. Each outfit and back bling represents one season from Fortnite Chapter 1, which is what makes the set very popular.

Additionally, players can change the styles of these skins whenever they want. These are all the available options and the events they are based on:

Season 1 - Renegade Raider

Season 2 - The Black Knight

Season 3 - Dark Voyager

Season 4 - The Visitor

Season 5 - Drift

Season 6 - The Cube

Season 7 - The Ice King

Season 8 - Peely

Season 9 - Fortnite World Cup

Season X - The End

Considering that Epic Games has already brought some Fortnite Chapter 1 POIs back to the game, this could definitely be a hint at the return of the entire original map.

The Reality Tree is causing massive changes all over the Chapter 3 island and is bringing some old spots back to it. So far, Epic has brought back Lazy Lagoon, Neo Tilted, Coral Castle, and a few other locations from the first two chapters.

Considering that the tree keeps spreading, it won't be surprising if it turns the entire island into Fortnite Chapter 1's map at some point. However, locations affected by the Reality Tree, such as Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom, constantly change their theme. Due to this, the entire island has become unstable and changes in every single match.

Players would love to see the original map once again

Besides Squad Origins outfits, Epic Games has also released 10 different back blings which are references to Fortnite Chapter 1 items, characters, and events.

Brella Prime - A victory umbrella

Dub Dragon - Black Knight's shield

Dusty Danger - A meteor that hit Dusty Depot

Visitor's Victory - The Visitor's rocket from the live event

Masked Drift - A Battle Pass skin

The Cube - Kevin the Cube

The Ice Bling - A hologram of The Ice King

Banana-Nana - Peely's hologram

Neo Future - A reference to Neo Tilted

Memory X - A Season X reference

Releasing these items in Chapter 3 Season 3 is definitely not just a coincidence. Considering how much players would love to see the original map return to the game, it won't be surprising if Epic Games does it.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Nostalgia at its most fashionable!



Relive the best of Chapter 1 with the Squad Origins Set, available in the Item Shop. Nostalgia at its most fashionable!Relive the best of Chapter 1 with the Squad Origins Set, available in the Item Shop. https://t.co/J88a40ecAu

Adding the Chapter 1 map back to the game and having it rotate with the current map every hour or two would be perfect! By doing this, the development team would make OG players happy by letting them experience the original map once again, but they'll also keep developing the current map.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far