Fortnite's REC button explained: What does it do?

Fortnite's REC button is the newest mystery in the game. A red recording button has appeared on players' screens out of nowhere and no one really knows what it does.

Many players complained about it since it was unnecessary. Others, however, thought that Epic Games was recording them. This has caused a lot of confusion in the community, but the game developer has recently tweeted about it.

It turns out that this button had an interesting purpose. However, it has been disabled due to too many complaints.

Epic Games will most likely enable it at some point. While Fortnite's REC button has caused a lot of complaints from players, the idea behind it is really good.

Fortnite's REC button has been removed due to complaints

The purpose of Fortnite's REC button was to allow players to manually start and stop recording their gameplay. While this is already available on consoles and PCs, many players do not know exactly how to use it.

Most players clip their Fortnite eliminations and funny situations. Clipping allows players to save the last few seconds or minutes of their gameplay and it is very useful.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Due to an issue, we've turned off the ability to manually Start and Stop recording mid-match. Capturing replays of your entire match still works as usual. Due to an issue, we've turned off the ability to manually Start and Stop recording mid-match. Capturing replays of your entire match still works as usual. https://t.co/Qt3yK82pfo

The manual recording, on the other hand, gives players more control over what they want to record. For example, if your PlayStation saves the last 15 minutes of gameplay, each clip will take up a lot of space on your storage drive. However, making a short clip is much better both for organizing clips and for storage.

Epic Games clarified that the feature has been turned on because of the REC button that appears on the screen.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus " icon displaying on screen, we've reverted this change. Because of an errant "REC" icon displaying on screen, we've reverted this change. Because of an errant "REC 🔴" icon displaying on screen, we've reverted this change. https://t.co/wapWX8VABv

Even though the game developer disabled Fortnite's REC button, some players still reported that it was in the game. This is mostly just a visual glitch that will have to be fixed separately.

Epic Games has made it clear that this does not affect replays. They still work properly and players can record them without any problems.

We can expect the manual recording to return to the video game at some point. After all, it is a simple feature that can benefit players who like to save their gameplay. However, Fortnite's REC button is a tad bit unecessary and Epic will have to come up with a better and smaller recording indicator.

Don't worry, you are not being recorded in Fortnite

A lot of players believed that Epic Games was recording them and their gameplay. While this isn't true, it is understandable why they would think so. The button appeared out of nowhere as well.

Fortunately, the issue has been resolved and players do not have to worry about the recording button anymore. If, however, you are one of the players still affected by the button, you should know that it is just a visual glitch and that it has no effect on the gameplay.

You can use Epic Games' bug reporting feature to report this, and they will hopefully release a fix for it very soon.

