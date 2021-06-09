Fortnite Season 7 is getting a live event soon

According to YouTuber SinX6, Fortnite is preparing for a live event for Chapter 2 Season 7. The event will be alien themed, as an alien invasion is the overarching storyline for Season 7. The event will likely be held at Believer Beach, and could be why the flyer and all the decorations are showing up on the dock.

Decorations have begun appearing on the dock of Believer Beach. Image via YouTube

Fortnite Season 7's live event

Posters for the event have begun showing up on the walls of Believer Beach.

Posters have arrived for the latest live event. Image via YouTube

SinX6 notes that Fortnite is slowly adding barriers and equipment in the location. There is also what appears to be a stage being set up, giving further credibility to the concert theory. The barriers are likely in place to keep players from going into the wrong areas during the live event.

They are already starting to build the stage for the 'Welcome Party' 👽 pic.twitter.com/e163vSK9uA — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

In the caption of the video, SinX6 says that the event is going to be a live concert, similar to the Travis Scott live event, and will be a welcoming party for the extraterrestrials. The event currently has no date, but it is likely coming soon.

Given that Fortnite's rise to prominence is partly due to live events, players shouldn't be surprised by this. Nor should they be surprised that it may involve outside people, rather than an internal event for Fortnite and its storyline.

Fortnite has long been doing live events. They mostly coincide with storylines or season changes. These drew crowds of players and fans to watch the events, with streamers streaming them quite often as well. Then, when Travis Scott performed a live concert in Fortnite, things changed.

Fortnite realized it could do both. A concert that boosts Fortnite's popularity off the strength of whoever the performer is and a live event that pushes the storyline forward can coexist. It seems like Fortnite might be going after that idea for their latest live event.

Some fans are speculating that recording artist Lil Uzi Vert could be the performer, given his space-related aesthetic and persona.

its gonna be uzi watch — Anthony-Fortnite news and leaks! (@wein_anthony) June 8, 2021

There are currently not a lot of details about this live event, with no date or performer announced, but it seems highly likely that it will be one of the biggest to hit the game yet.

