Fortnite Season 7: How to check your wins, K/D ratio, matches played and other stats

Fortnite players always want to check their stats. Each season and the entire playing history has numbers to it, and they can often reveal things to players about themselves. This can be an important tool for players to improve and understand the game better. Most games keep track of stats like wins, K/D, and other things, but with Fortnite, it's not as prominent.

Since Fortnite players usually only die once in a match, the stat works a little differently than it does in other games, like Call of Duty, where it is most prominent. Still, that and all stats can be useful. Here's how Fortnite players can check them.

Ninja's got me beat on that win ratio for this season so far no doubt, but ya boy taking him when it comes to KD and Avg Kills Per Match.👀👀👀 #Fortnite #FortniteChapter2 #fortnitecommunity #FortniteBR pic.twitter.com/IQBp6jIRWM — Thomas 480 Norwood (@BadLuckTom_) October 25, 2019

How to check your Fortnite stats?

K/D stands for a player's kill death ratio. It refers to how often a player gets an elimination compared to how many times they are eliminated. With Fortnite, the maximum number of deaths per match is a lot smaller than other games, even with rebooting and reviving. Still, it is a valuable evaluation tool.

my fortnite KD ratio is higher than my GPA :] — fran (@franxsf) January 11, 2020

In order to find out someone's Fortnite stats, the game needs to be opened on whatever platform. If players play on multiple platforms, their stats will still be accurate. As long as it's the same account, the stats will be true.

Once Fortnite is open, players can enter the Battle Royale mode. The stats can be found under the Career tab and the Profile section. Players can view their Solos, Duos, Trios, Squads, and even Limited Time Modes stats there. Everything will be available.

The Career tab, which houses the player's entire career information in one place. (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read

Conversely, there is another way to check. The Fortnite Tracker website will show stats for any account upon providing the username. This can be useful for self-evaluation as well as team evaluation. Many players may be surprised by what they see, so it's good to practice checking the stats often to help ensure peak performance from everyone involved.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar