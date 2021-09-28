Fortnite Season 8 is getting a new POI called 'Cube Town'

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is going through a lot of new changes and players are witnessing all of them slowly as Epic Games is gradually rolling out the surprises this season.

In the latest update that was released earlier today, Steamy Stacks has been destroyed, predicted accurately by the community after seeing the War Effort video a few days ago. A new Cube has sprung up on the POI and players can expect this new Kevin to join the others on the island under the leadership of the Queen Cube or the Golden Cube.

However, these new map changes are also triggering other changes that are yet to come. Dataminers have leaked that Fortnite players are all set to experience a brand new POI that has never been seen before in the game. The new POI might be specific to this season and might not last long after the end of Season 8.

The Cubes are planning something on the Fortnite Island and players are not aware of their plans as of yet. Nonetheless, they do not appear to be friendly and Steamy Stacks is a good example of their motives.

New POI might be known as 'Cube Town' in Fortnite Season 8

Dataminers have leaked that a new POI called 'Cube Town' is in the game files and has been added in the latest update that came earlier today. The Cube Town POI was not exactly what players were expecting to arrive in Season 8. Previous leaks have suggested that a Pyramid POI could be coming to Fortnite instead.

WeLoveFortnite @WeLove_Fortnite



#FortniteCubed #FortniteSeason8 MAYBE This is the exact placement of the new Cube Town POI MAYBE This is the exact placement of the new Cube Town POI



#FortniteCubed #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/np0DBWOU7u

The Cube Town will definitely be a hotspot drop for players in Season 8. Leakers have also claimed that this POI will be filled with chests with tons of loot to allow players to arm themselves and take fights as early as possible.

Leaks also suggest a Cubed character is coming to the game along with the new POI.

Also Read

Players need to wait as Epic Games gradually rolls out all the new content that is surely going to make this season a terrific one.

Edited by Atul S