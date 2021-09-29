Fortnite Season 8 glitch is making vehicles invisible and invincible

Fortnite Season 8 came out with a large update, and commonly the biggest problem with large updates is that they also come with a lot of glitches. It has been the same for Season 8 as a number of new glitches are popping up that players can experience in the current season.

Turn vehicles invisible in Fortnite Season 8 with this glitch

YouTuber GKI has posted a new glitch that he calls the 'Spongebob vehicle' after the popular children's cartoon. Due to this glitch, players can turn the vehicle invisible and invincible as well. However, the car will not work, which means it will not serve the only purpose it is in the game for.

Glitches in Fortnite are not always game-breaking. Sometimes it is just for fun, and players like to mess around with the different items in Fortnite. For this glitch to work, players require a mudflap vehicle.

All they need to do is encapsulate the vehicle with builds from four sides while being inside it. Once the player jumps the car, the game should glitch, and the player will be stuck inside the build. If this does not happen, then the glitch has not worked and needs to be started over.

If the player gets stuck between the builds, all they have to do is destroy the vehicle with their pickaxe, and once destroyed, the vehicle will become invisible and invincible. This means enemies will not be able to damage the player with the vehicle around them.

After going invisible, the vehicle looks similar to the cartoon vehicle from the Spongebob series, which is why GKI named this glitch after it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has had its fair share of glitches

Glitches can be multiple kinds like most Fortnite players have experienced in the first week of Season 8. With the ranking progress changed in the game, players need to grind a lot to earn the XP, which is required to level up. The Imposter mode glitch was helping players a lot to rank up the Battle Pass quickly.

4G @TheRealIts4G This is how much XP I got from the Fortnite imposters mode after the XP nerf... This is how much XP I got from the Fortnite imposters mode after the XP nerf... https://t.co/Agg4WtqzI0

The Imposters mode offered a ton of XP for players, and while it was a glitch, many players were using it to progress up and unlock the Battle Pass cosmetics. Nonetheless, Epic Games has patched up the mode, and the XP earned by playing the mode is not valid anymore.

