Fortnite Season 8 XP buffed after players protest against recent nerfs 

Gaining XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a controversial topic. Epic Games has increased the amount of XP required to max out the ongoing battle pass. However, at the same time, it had limited the ways players can earn XP in the game.

Prior to all these XP nerfs, players relied on the Impostor LTM to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, Epic Games also nerfed the XP players could get from the LTM. This ended up enraging fans who couldn't grind the game day and night. Fortunately, this changed after the arrival of Fortnite update v18.10.

After constant complaints about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 becoming a grind fest, players finally have some relief. Update v18.10 brings along significant XP buffs to satisfy the protesting players who can now enjoy the game without constantly grinding it.

HYPEX @HYPEX What to expect from tomorrow's update:



- Leaks

- Steamy Change

- XP/Challenges Buff

- 20 more Toona Fish styles

- POSSIBLE POI? (I HOPE!!)

- First look at Combat AR & SMG

- Possibly 1 new Item (Sideways Scythe or Sideways Shotgun or Spicy Splashes or Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows) What to expect from tomorrow's update:



All the XP changes in Fortnite v18.10 update

All the significant changes in the XP system have come to the Punchcards. Since the weekly and daily quests have been removed from the game, Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have been the best way to earn XP. However, they, too, aren't enough to help players level up faster.

Fortunately, the Fortnite v18.10 update has buffed the amount of XP granted by the Punchcards. The latest patch notes from Epic Games detail all the upcoming changes to the XP system.

XP earned from your Daily Punchcard missions has been dramatically increased. We’ve added XP to all Shared Quests. All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards. Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced.

New XP changes in Fortnite get mixed reviews

Although fans desperately asked Epic Games to buff the XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the recent changes aren't as celebrated as the developers would have expected. The reduction of XP in the weekly Punchcard has upset most players who would lose out on a significant amount of weekly XP.

Fortunately, Epic Games has granted XP for previously completed Punchcard quests to players. This way, they will not miss out on the extra XP brought by the recent update.

