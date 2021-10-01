Fortnite sliding movement sparks debate as fans accuse developers of copying Apex Legends

HYPEX recently leaked the upcoming Fortnite sliding movement in a series of tweets. Although there's no telling when developers will add this game, players can infer that such a change is in development.

According to the leaked information, players will be able to slide across surfaces. The sliding speed will depend on the surface and the angle at which players are sliding. Suffice to say, Epic Games is pushing more towards realism with this new feature.

There will be a two-second cooldown period between uses, which will cause the player's camera to shake. Additionally, the field of view will be increased by 15 while active.

The majority of the community is thrilled with the idea of Fortnite adding a sliding motion. However, few think it will hamper gameplay, while others have claimed that the developers are copying the feature from Apex Legends.

Fortnite sliding movement: The good, bad, and Apex Legends rip off

Good

As mentioned above, most of the community is eagerly waiting for the new movement type. Despite it not having a release date, the players are brimming with excitement on social media.

Given that mobility plays such a vital role in any battle royale game, having more ways to zip across the map is an invaluable tool. Additionally, it would make traveling down hills and ramps less time-consuming.

Swag Fish🍅🤌 @SwagFish03 @HYPEX Sliding in this game would be amazing for mobility. I wanna see it happen considering building then sliding down ramps would be good for speed. @HYPEX Sliding in this game would be amazing for mobility. I wanna see it happen considering building then sliding down ramps would be good for speed.

Bad

While extra mobility is always helpful, many believe that "Sweats" will abuse Fortnite's sliding movement and further increase the skill gap between themselves and average players.

Not to mention that players will indeed be able to shoot while sliding, which could make the Shotgun + Slide Movement the game's new meta. This might make it increasingly harder for casual players to enjoy the game.

Brantore @ItsBrantore @HYPEX @gameshed_ This addition is cool but unnecessary imo. I already picture the sweats using the build/edit/ slide combo and I’m not for it. @HYPEX @gameshed_ This addition is cool but unnecessary imo. I already picture the sweats using the build/edit/ slide combo and I’m not for it.

Apex Legends rip off

Much like the "Valorant copied Fortnite" fiasco that took place a few months ago, the Fortnite sliding movement has ushered in a new debate. At this time, critics are upset that Fortnite is trying to copy Apex Legends.

While sliding mechanics exist in games such as Destiny 2, Warframe, Warzone, and to an extent, Titanfall 2 (Slidehop), it's no secret that Apex Legends is well-known for its sliding movements.

Nonetheless, since no actual animation has been showcased for the Fortnite movement, it's rather difficult to claim that developers are ripping off any particular game.

While the movement type may be similar, without a visual reference, it's presumptuous to label this a case of plagiarism. However, there should be more clarity on this matter once Fortnite makes this official and releases the details.

