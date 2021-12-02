Fortnite star Stable Ronaldo slapped with an unexpected ban by Twitch

Fortnite sensation 'Stable Ronaldo' has been handed a Twitch ban for reportedly showing suggestive content while on stream. However, the 21-year-old is unclear about the specific reason behind his ban, which has sent him into a state of frenzy.

Stable Ronaldo is one of the biggest Fortnite superstars on Twitch, with over 2.3 million followers. Thousands of viewers watch the professional English streamer cause havoc on Fortnite Island.

NRG's Fortnite star Stable Ronaldo receives an unexpected ban from Twitch

Like every other streamer, the 21-year-old, too, has added several titles to his collection, including Riot Games' Valorant. Ronaldo was streaming Valorant for over 5,000 viewers late on December 1, before being banned by Twitch.

Naturally, it took some time for him to process what had just transpired. He took to Twitter to express his dismay over the decision. However, the tweet has now been deleted.

"I just, right now, got banned on Twitch? I’m actually about to freak the f**k out and start saying a bunch of sh*t if nobody contacts me about this."

Interestingly, reports suggest that he was banned for displaying suggestive content while on stream. A tweet from a fellow Fortnite star, "Clix," popped up on stream, which had a representative image in the background. However, Ronaldo was somewhat unsure if the clip was sufficiently severe for him to receive a ban.

A screenshot of the deleted Tweet (Image via Stable Ronaldo Twitter)

"It’s not this [referring to the Twitch clip], it was Clix’s private account tweeted something and it showed. I think that’s what it is."

Several users have shared a screenshot of the image that had popped up on the Fortnite star's stream on Twitter. Twitch has a reputation for keeping the reason behind a ban shrouded in mystery. In other words, the reason never becomes a matter of public knowledge.

Unsurprisingly, Stable Ronaldo, too, is yet to share the exact reasoning with his honest patrons. It should be noted that the platform “restricts content that involves nudity or is s**ual in nature,” according to its community guidelines.

Furthermore, the duration for which the Fortnite star will step away from the platform is unknown. Be that as it may, the next few weeks will be pretty crucial for Ronaldo.

Edited by Srijan Sen