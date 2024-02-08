Fortnite and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans alike are buzzing with excitement as their collaboration is right around the corner, bringing with it an exciting limited-time event to the game. This event will introduce the Turtles' signature weapons and an Event Pass for TMNT-themed cosmetics. As a teaser for the upcoming collaboration event, Fortnite is set to release an event trailer on February 9 at 6 pm (EST), showcasing what the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event has in store.

This article will break down everything we know so far about the upcoming event trailer.

Fortnite x TMNT event trailer: Everything we know

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Where to watch and release time

To kick off the excitement, Fortnite has already set up the premiere for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration event trailer. The trailer is set to premiere on Friday at 6 pm EST on the game's official YouTube channel. Here are the event trailer's release times in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Friday, 3 pm

Mountain Time (MST): Friday, 4 pm

Central Time (CST): Friday, 5 pm

Eastern Time (EST): Friday, 6 pm

Brazil, Rio (BRT): Friday, 8 pm

UTC: Friday, 11 pm

London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): Friday, 11 pm / Saturday, 12 am (midnight)

Central European Time (CET): Saturday, 12 am (midnight)

India (IST): Saturday, 4:30 am

China (CST): Saturday, 7 am

Japan (JST): Saturday, 8 am

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Saturday, 10 am

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Saturday, 12 pm (noon)

What to expect from the event trailer

Expand Tweet

The event trailer is shaping up to be a thrilling introduction for players going to the Fortnite x TMNT collaboration event. Players can hope to see epic battles as well as the new Mythic weapons based around the turtles, with Donatello's staff, Michelangelo's nunchaku, Leonardo's katanas, or Raphael's sais. The action-packed event is set to bring various weapons for players with different playstyles.

Additionally, recent leaks have suggested that all four TMNT members, April O'Neil, and Master Splinter, will be available in the Item Shop at 7 pm EST. Leaks have suggested that Master Splinter will cost 1500 V-Bucks and his staff will cost 800 V-Bucks further. These new cosmetics add to the full-scale launch of the collaboration event alongside the trailer.

As players await the upcoming TMNT collaboration event and new Shredder and Master Splinter cosmetics in the game, the event trailer is expected to be yet another milestone collaboration for the game.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!