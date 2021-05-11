Fortnite update 16.40 patch notes: New exotic weapon, Female Oro skin & island, leaked skins, and more

The Fortnite 16.40 update has finally gone live, meaning there's a lot of interesting content in store for the community. From new bundles to new exotics, this update today has it all.

Other than the new content, the Fortnite 16.40 update brings along a range of bug fixes. Readers can see these fixes on the community Trello board, the link to which can be found here.

Having said that, here are the Fortnite 16.40 update patch notes.

The Fortnite 16.40 update patch notes

#1 - New exotic

Two new weapons have made it to the game after the Fortnite 16.40 update. The first one is the Marksman Six Shooter handgun. This weapon apparently has bonus critical damage, according to the description.

The other weapon is the Spire Guardian's Primal Assault Rifle. Users can acquire this weapon after defeating the Spire Guardians at the Guardian Towers in Fortnite Season 6.

#2 - New LTM

Daybreak LTM info:



There is a PvE & PvP version! In the PvE version, players can't hurt eachother. pic.twitter.com/cbxRuWP7oW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

The Daybreak LTM was the newest LTM to join the game with the Fortnite update today. Surprisingly, it has a PvP version and a PvE version. Players can't hurt each other in the latter.

The Daybreak LTM has a special weapon as well. It has its own set of challenges, and players stand a chance to win a special umbrella for winning a game.

New Umbrella for winning the Daybreak LTM pic.twitter.com/BoNEPV95xJ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

Players will be awarded with new accolades as well for completing specific missions in the Daybreak LTM.

Some of the LTMs have also been tweaked in the Fortnite 16.40 update.

Pickaxe Frenzy

» Pickaxe, Dance, and Rusty Can your way to Victory!

» Siphon health from opponents or emote to recover.

Rags to Riches

» All found weapons are Common.

» Eliminations upgrade one of them at random. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

#3 - New skins

Female Oro (Orelia) Skin! pic.twitter.com/XqFgysqenA — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 11, 2021

The Female Oro skin is finally here after a lot of teasing, bringing along a set of specific challenges. Dubbed as Orelia, there's a chance that she'll be dropping as an NPC soon.

The new island that arrived in-game with the last update is now being termed as Isla Nublada.

Female Oro island: Isla Nublada — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

THE ECLIPSE RUBY WILL FINALLY RELEASE!! pic.twitter.com/DRnm4lleL3 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 11, 2021

Street Shadows Challenge Pack pic.twitter.com/no1agyC8ys — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

Two more characters have joined the island. The Street Shadows Challenge pack features the Eclipse Ruby skin. There's also a Snakes and Stones Challenge pack that features the Medusa skin in Fortnite.

Snakes & Stones Challenge Pack pic.twitter.com/uCP8LRHog3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

The Fortnite update today also sees the arrival of the Catwoman skin.

The Beast Boy bundle has also been added to the game and will go live after its respective tournament in Fortnite Season 6.

Beast Boy Images! pic.twitter.com/G4Ozo3rkhR — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 11, 2021

#4 - Foreshadowing

There's a new questline called the Foreshadowing questline that came with the Fortnite update today. It's also associated with a Foreshadowing NPC, the image to which hasn't been revealed yet.

What this NPC is foreshadowing, or who this NPC is, is still a mystery.

There's also an encrypted file that's 100 MB in size in the Fortnite 16.40 update. According to data miners, usually, these encrypted files are 8 MB in size. They're assuming this to be an event or something.

there's an encrypted pak with an almost 100 MB size

usually a pak that contains a skin set is around 8 MB~ pic.twitter.com/3sAwn7qe9T — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) May 11, 2021

#5 - New bundles

The Fortnite update today brought a new bundle. The Reverse2K bundle contains a skin, a pickaxe, and a wrap. It might come to the item shop right after the servers go live.

Other than that, there is a range of locker bundles that are all set to come to Fortnite.

All bundles added in today's patch:



- Beast Boy Bundle

- Catwoman Zero Bundle

- Donovan Mitchell's Locker Bundle

- Golden Kingdom Bundle

- Golden Gear Bundle

- Reverse2K's Locker Bundle

- Trae Young's Locker Bundle

- Typical Gamer's Locker Bundle — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 11, 2021

#6 - Weekly Challenges

Finally, the Fortnite update today introduces the next set of weekly challenges in Fortnite. Completing them grants players a decent amount of XP that can help them breeze through the battle pass.