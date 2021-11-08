Fortnite Update v18.30.2 early Patch Notes: Combat Pistol unvaulting, Mechs return, new NPCs and more 

Fortnite update v18.30.2 is coming very soon. There will be a bit of downtime before the update goes live, as there usually is. It's a relatively small update, but there are still going to be significant changes to the game.

The update will go live roughly 24 hours from now. So tomorrow morning, players can expect to see updates installed, with several new additions to Fortnite.

Here are a few of the changes they can expect to see.

New changes coming in Fortnite v18.30.2 update tomorrow

According to HYPEX, a renowned Fortnite leaker, there are a few highly-anticipated changes coming to the game. New weapons, a new War Effort and a new NPC could all be arriving tomorrow morning.

HYPEX @HYPEX 18.30's second content update goes live in ~24h from now, here's what to expect (might change):



- Combat Pistol (Floor Loot, Chests & Caretaker)

- Shadow Ops NPC & Challenges

- *POSSIBLY* MECH Funding (There's only 3 funding stations for this, I'll post the locations later) 18.30's second content update goes live in ~24h from now, here's what to expect (might change):- Combat Pistol (Floor Loot, Chests & Caretaker)- Shadow Ops NPC & Challenges- *POSSIBLY* MECH Funding (There's only 3 funding stations for this, I'll post the locations later) https://t.co/WrUAHyu26x

The first change Fortnite players can expect to see is the addition of the Combat Pistol. The weapon was announced a while ago, alongside the Icy Grappler. The Icy Grappler has since been added to the game and is available in the loot pool.

The Combat Pistol will be arriving tomorrow and will be part of chests and floor loot, and will be available after defeating the Caretaker.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX mechs best thing in the entire game🔥🔥🔥 @HYPEX mechs best thing in the entire game🔥🔥🔥

The second change players should look for is a brand new NPC. Shadow Ops was rumored a while ago, alongside Sledgehammer and Ember. Those two were added through v18.30.1 and brought new items and new punchcards. Shadow Ops is expected to do the same when she arrives tomorrow.

The third and final major change coming into the game should be the addition of Mechs. They were controversial items the first time they were added, but appear poised for a return now.

They'll need to be funded by players, but that shouldn't be an issue with all of the gold players have.

Mechs will be returning soon and the update will bring in the funding option. Image via Epic Games

There are only three funding stations, so it won't be as easy to do, but it still shouldn't pose a problem.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These updates and more will get added to the game around 10 am EST tomorrow morning.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan