Fortnite Update v19.10 early patch notes: Tilted Tower twist, new Cattus Cave POI, Dinosaurs emerge, and more

With the deployment of Fortnite Update v19.10 still underway, no official patch notes have been made available. However, based on the current leaks, a tentative list can be put together for the same.

The list will reflect only the major and most important changes that will be implemented once the downtime ends. This includes map changes, new POIs, wildlife, and other salient features.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.10 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.10 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/IlFgsWsbHh

Fortnite Update v19.10 patch notes

1) Tilted Towers revamped

Tilted Towers is finally back in Fortnite. Based on the leaks provided thus far, the POI looks uplifted and has been upscaled. It's likely that the developers redid the textures to improve its overall look and feel. OG players running the game on max settings will enjoy hot-dropping here.

2) Suspicious skeletal remains

During the Fortnite Update v19.10, leakers spotted something familiar on the map. The remains of The Devourer can be seen next to Tilted Towers. While it's all speculation at the moment, sound files in-game hint at another monster present on the island. It's unclear if this is a smaller Devourer or something new altogether.

3) Butter Cake confirmed as Klombo

FNBRUnreleased @FNBRUnreleased Here is some things you can do with Butter cake:

- You can be launched from it's blow hole

- You can be attacked by it (by attacking it?)

- It can Walk/Run

- Sneeze

- Push

- Use it's mouth as a vacuum

Here is some things you can do with Butter cake:- You can be launched from it's blow hole- You can be attacked by it (by attacking it?)- It can Walk/Run- Sneeze- Push- Use it's mouth as a vacuum- You can also lure it

The "Butter Cake" has been officially called Klombo. These reptilian creatures can be fed klomberries or attacked if the player so wishes. But given its sheer size, that wouldn't be the safest thing to do. Additionally, the creature can launch players into the air.

4) Pizza and Klomberry

Flipsiders can now finally enjoy a slice of pizza in-game alongside a healthy klomberry. Both of these items will restore HP and maybe even shields. Players will also be able to use Klomberries to befriend Klombos.

5) Run Flipsider run!

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a "Tactical Sprint" mechanic, when activated, your camera will shake just like when you slide! Epic are working on a "Tactical Sprint" mechanic, when activated, your camera will shake just like when you slide!

Following the success of the sliding mechanic, it would seem that Epic Games is hard at work developing something called "Tactical Sprint". As the name suggests, this mechanic would prove a short burst of speed to players while running. It's unclear when this feature will be implemented in-game.

6) Gun calibrations

HYPEX @HYPEX MORE WEAPON CHANGES:



- Ranger Rifle is now more accurate and the bullets don't spread like before overtime, also when you stand still it shoots even more accurate MORE WEAPON CHANGES:- Ranger Rifle is now more accurate and the bullets don't spread like before overtime, also when you stand still it shoots even more accurate

In the Fortnite Update v19.10 update, Ranger Rifles are getting a slight buff. According to the leaker HYPEX, the weapon is being made more accurate. Bullets will not spread like before and shooting while standing will increase accuracy. Additionally, the weapon is getting a slight damage boost.

7) Leauge of Legends crossover

Shiina @ShiinaBR VI IS COMING TO FORTNITE



(via @intheshade) VI IS COMING TO FORTNITE(via @intheshade) https://t.co/fyZ7cwUmWR

After the success of Jinx in Fortnite, Vi from League of Legends is all set to venture into the Metaverse. Although the files are still encrypted, Fortnite leakers have managed to get a sneak-peek of the cosmetics.

