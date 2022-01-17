Who has the most expensive Fortnite locker as of 2022?

Since Fortnite's inception, many have tried to collect every cosmetic item in-game. To do this, they would have to be "OG" players and have very deep pockets. Nevertheless, some have indeed been able to do just that.

While it's next to impossible to have every single cosmetic item ever introduced, some players have been able to collect most of it. This being the case, their in-game locker is worth a small fortune in real-life money.

With hundreds of cosmetics bought in Fortnite, the small fortune goes well into the five-digit mark. While there are more cosmetics to be collected in Chapter 3, for the time being, four lockers stand out as the most expensive lock in-game.

Top four most expensive lockers in Fortnite

1) Home of Games 2

At present, a player and popular content creator known as Home_Of_Games has the most expensive locker in the game's history. According to the user, the total evaluation of the locker, which includes all cosmetics from skins to back blings, is worth about $43,028.

2) SypherPK

When it comes to having an expensive locker in Fortnite, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is second on this list. Given his commitment and dedication to the game, he has accumulated a locker worth $25,000.

3) Typical Gamer

Andre Rebelo, better known as Typical Gamer or TG Player, earns the third spot. He's well known within the community as a content creator and live streamer. Given his "OG" status in-game, it's no surprise that his locker is worth a whopping $20,000.

4) Mini Mamba

Mini Mamba is one of the game's youngest players and content creators. As the younger brother of Diamond Mamba, it's no surprise that he's on this list. He has managed to buy cosmetics and build up his locker's value to a staggering amount of $15,000.

Honourable mention - ITalk

When it comes to cosmetics in-game, no other content creator is as popular as ITalk. He had one of the most complete collections of cosmetics in-game. Sadly, the exact value of his locker remains unknown as his account was disabled for breaking the ToS.

Note: The data has been sourced from unofficial sources as there is no definite way to track the most expensive lockers in 2022.

