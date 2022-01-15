3 things in Fortnite only OG players have seen (& 3 that players will never see again)

Players miss the OG days of Fortnite. It was a time when a new Battle Royale came out that the gaming community got introduced to and enjoyed. Chapter 1 was at its peak when players were hopping on every day on their PCs and Consoles to enjoy it with their friends.

While the game mechanics weren't as advanced as in Chapter 3, the OG days sure gave some moments, meta, and updates that loopers enjoyed to the fullest. There are some things that only OG loopers have seen and some that won't be witnessed again in-game by the current flipsiders.

Things in Fortnite only OGs have witnessed

1) The infamous tragedy of Chappadoodle

The OG community still sings tales of the infamous Chappadoodle Rescue Mission. The mission was carried out by Muselk while playing a Chapter 1 Battle Royale Match. He stumbled upon a random player stuck downhill along the edge of the island and couldn't build back up due to the build limit.

Grave of Chappadoodle added by Epic Games in-game (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

So Muselk decided to lend a helping hand and constructed a few ramps downhill but could not reach him. As a solution, he drove a Golf Kart downhill and thought of making the player bounce off the Kart roof up on the builds.

As soon as the Kart reached the ground, the player, "Chappadoodle", got eliminated and fell into the water. It was such an iconic moment in the game's history that Epic even put a gravestone in the memory of chappadoodle.

2) Dr. Lupo vs Ninja - Troll Battle

Back in the OG days, when players used to see the old "Ninja," they saw hilarious moments of him and Dr. Lupo trolling each other with impulse grenades. This started a fun trend between friends eliminating their teammates for friendly banter in-game and making people feel in love with Fortnite.

3) "It's a Dipaladopalis" (Ali-A)

One of the most famous content creators for his clickbait content, Ali-A made one of the best internet Fortnite memes, "IT'S A DIPALADOPALIS. It was a moment in one of his videos from season 5, as the search for New Dinosaurs was added to the game.

The excitement that Ali-A showed while looking at a dinosaur for the first time was wholesome and funny and gave the community to popularize this phrase as pure meme content.

Fortnite mechanics players will never see again

1) Double Pump Meta

The first-ever weapon meta, "Double Pump", was memorable to all OG Fortnite players. The community enjoyed seeing other content creators and streamers using double pumps such as Myth, Daequan, etc.

This is a meta that every player wanted and gave no negative backlash to Epic whatsoever. Sadly, it was removed and patched in a short period, but loopers still savor its moments.

2) The Zapotron

The Zapotron is a Legendary Sniper Rifle, based on an existing weapon in Save The World that was briefly available in Battle Royale and could be found exclusively in Supply Drops. However, it was vaulted shortly after its release and remains unavailable to this day.

It was vaulted because it was an overpowered weapon that dealt 150 damage after charging it for several seconds. According to official patch notes, it could have been used as a burst-fire weapon or could have been charged with a single powerful blast.

3) Thanos rocket rides

When loopers played as Thanos in Chapter 1 Season 4 in the Avengers: Infinity War collab, if a player shot a looper dressed as Thanos with a rocket, he was able to jump on it and rocket ride with it. Now, that's a moment players are hardly likely to witness in Fortnite.

Thanos accidentally rode the rocket in a one-in-a-million occurrence while doing the Orange Justice emote. Imagine how rare that would be.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar