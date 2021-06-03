Fortnite Week 12 Challenges (Season 6): Full list of Epic and Legendary Quests

The Fortnite Week 12 Challenges will go live in the game soon, and fans will be presented with the amazing opportunity to claim a significant amount of XP. Fortnite Season 6 will be over in a few days and any chance of claiming last-minute XP will be beneficial to players still looking to rank up.

The Fortnite Week 12 Challenges have two sets of quests for loopers to complete. The Epic Challenges consist of a total of seven quests, while the Legendary Challenges have five quests.

Some of these challenges are very easy to complete. However, some of them will require a bit of skill and precision. This article will briefly go over the details of the Fortnite Week 12 Challenges.

Fortnite Week 12 Challenges

Fortnite's weekly Epic Challenge requires loopers to perform a variety of actions on the island. Completing the Fortnite Week 12 Challenges will reward gamers with 168,000 XP.

Epic Quests

Visit the Zero Point (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Craft pistols (0/3) - 24,000 XP

Defeat a spire guardian (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Hunt predators (0/3) - 24,000 XP

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle (0/2) - 24,000 XP

These are the Week 12 quests! They are the last quests for Season 6! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/UaAbmQdPwV — Monks: Fortnite Leaker (@MonksFNleaks) May 27, 2021

Legendary Challenges are easier than Epic Quests. Loopers are required to perform a single action multiple times to unlock various levels of the quest. Completing the Week 12 Legendary Challenges will be a cakewalk for dedicated gamers.

Legendary Quests

Spend Gold Bars (0/1200) - 35,000 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/2400) - 24,500 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/3600) - 24,500 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/4800) - 24,500 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/6000) - 24,500 XP

Completing the Legendary Quests will reward gamers with 133,000 XP.

Gamers can grind out a total of 301,000 XP by completing these Epic and Legendary Challenges.

Players who have already purchased the Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 6 have the opportunity to rank up beyond level 100. Loopers can unlock various Relic skins by grinding XP and ranking up.

Only 1 more week till Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7!



Can't wait to meet the Aliens 👽🛸💕#FortniteSeason7 #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/xbjPzjT1nm — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) June 1, 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod