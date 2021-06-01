Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 Challenges leaked: Full list and how to complete them

The final week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will be here soon and with it the Epic and Legendary challenges for the week as well. From having to craft three pistols to undertaking a daring raid, Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 6's challenges have really kicked up a notch.

Nonetheless, these leaked week 12 challenges will send players on an adventure across the island. By rough estimates, four out of the seven challenges should be easygoing, while the other three will need a bit of luck and timing to complete.

Week 11 and 12 challenges#Fortnite #Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/itNWOggJFb — Breadsniffer I Game news and leaks (@Breadsniffer1) May 25, 2021

This is the final lap, and one of the best ways for players to earn some last-minute experience points to level up and claim battle pass rewards. Don't let this opportunity pass.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 End-of-Season event - When does it start, how to watch, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Full list of leaked challenges

Epic Quests

Visit the Zero Point (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Craft pistols (0/3) - 24,000 XP

Defeat a spire guardian (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Hunt predators (0/3) - 24,000 XP

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (0/1) - 24,000 XP

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle (0/2) - 24,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Spend Gold Bars (0/150) - 35,000 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/300) - 24,500 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/450) - 24,500 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/600) - 24,500 XP

Spend Gold Bars (0/750) - 24,500 XP

Note: These challenges may be subject to change before going live.

How to complete all Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 week 12 Challenges

Completing this last batch of challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 shouldn't take too long. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to complete each challenge.

#1 - Visit the Zero Point

The easiest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, week 12 challenges. All players have to do is jump out of the Battle Bus, dive towards the Zero Point which is encased on top of the spire, and land there. Getting 24,500 XP has never been easier.

#2 - Craft pistols

Completing this may take some time, as finding resources may get challenging if the lobby is sweaty. Players should try landing in zones that offer a lot of mechanical parts and bones. Collect as much as possible, and move to find a pistol and upgrade it.

#3 - Defeat a spire guardian

Throughout Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, hundreds of players have fallen in combat while fighting spire guardians. Seize the opportunity to get revenge and defeat one to complete this challenge. They can be found in any of the six mini spires located on the map.

#4 - Hunt Predators

See wolves, shoot wolves and complete the challenge. It's that simple. Players should try to engage wolves, as raptors are fast and without superior firepower, they will be able to overwhelm players. Caution is advised when attempting this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 week 12 challenge.

#5 - Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops and Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops

There are two ways to tame boars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Players can try to distract these animals with food items, or the best option would be to craft Hunter's Cloak, which stops wild animals from attacking the player.

To complete the Glide quest, all players will need to do is find a chicken in Colossal Crops, go to a high area and jump off to glide.

#6 - Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle

Due to this being an early leak, not much information is known about this challenge, apart from the fact that players must steal one artifact from each of these locations.

Note: This section will be updated when more information is made available.

#7 - Spend Gold Bars

It shouldn't take long for players to spend gold bars in-game. Buying Mythic weapons or hiring NPCs should easily do the trick. However, collecting the required amount may take some time.

Watch this video to learn how to get gold fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6:

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 story explained in a nutshell