Fortnite Season 6 story explained in a nutshell

Fortnite Season 6 is now in its ninth week, and the storyline has progressed far enough for fans to speculate about the upcoming changes. The next update v16.50 is scheduled for May 25th, and fans are excited to see how it will affect the plot in the primal-themed season.

Season 6 began with Agent Jonesy betraying his former company, the Imagined Order, to side with the Seven. The Seven are mysterious characters in the Fortnite universe who strive to overthrow the Imagined Order. The leader of the Seven, the Foundation, teamed up with Agent Jonesy to contain the Zero Point during the end-season event in Season 5.

Eventually, the Foundation was stuck inside the Zero Point as he used all his power to contain it. The Zero Point transformed into the Spire at the beginning of Season 6, and this gave birth to a primal ecosystem that took over Fortnite island.

This is where the narrative direction of Fortnite Season 6 takes a huge turn. Fans, leakers and content creators are coming up with some intriguing theories that define the primal-themed storyline. While some of these theories are fictitious, others appear to be highly credible.

Fortnite Season 6: How can loopers discover more about the storyline in the primal-themed season?

Seasons 4 and 6 are the worst in ch2 atm



The fortnite storyline went downhill when they made marvel one of the key plots of it. Galactus didn't SUCK but making that cannon? Yeah yall can kiss that proper story goodbye. We didn't even get proper lore in the single player event — Nai | ✿ she/her | BLM (@Naiobia) May 16, 2021

So far, Epic Games has ensured that the primal-themed biome is taking over Fortnite island. This means that the entire island will be overrun by tamable Raptors, Wolves, Boars, and other animals.

At the same time, the publishers introduced two unique NPCs who serve as foil characters in the grand narrative.

The two new NPCs that players can interact with to complete the Spire Challenges in Season 6 are Raz and Tarana. However, that is not their only purpose in the primal-themed season.

I created a thread of dialogue that we didn't get to see in game, but similar to the Jules one, I HAVE to make a separate post on this one.

We saw hints to this in Tarana's character bio, but she claims to know more than ANYONE about the island!#Fortniteleaks #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/A6Z0oddgn2 — PokeSkull | Raz Era (@poke_skull) May 14, 2021

These two NPCs hold a lot of information about the Spire. Players should make a note of the voice lines these characters speak. These voice lines reveal a lot about the Zero Point and the primal-themed biome in Fortnite Season 6.

Essentially it seems like anything dark or corrupted is always purple, hence why last season 6 was called darkness rises. Since tornado is purple (also considering raz is now a Kevin the cube being (corrupted by Kevin) Kevin is probably coming back. — PizzaPocketGod (@PizzaPocketGod2) May 10, 2021

Other than these two NPCs, there are a few versions of Agent Jonesy currently on the island. Loopers can interact with them to learn all the secrets of the island. However, Epic Games has not revealed too much about the narrative direction of Fortnite Season 6.

At the same time, they introduced Batman in Season 6, who is likely to be a huge part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Hence, the storyline transition might look a little far-fetched in terms of continuity.

Deathstroke is 100% becoming a skin in Season 6, as I leaked some time ago!



On the cover of the 4th Batman/Fortnite, you can already see that the character will be a part of the comic! pic.twitter.com/SaVcU8bddk — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 21, 2021

To better understand this, players need to imagine that Fortnite's island is at the center of a vast multiverse. This multiverse has room for everyone: from John Wick to Batman. These icons of popular culture exist inside the loop along with some of the fan-favorite characters like Midas, Peely, Jules, and Brutus. But the island and the multiverse around it is controlled by a syndicate called the Imagined Order.

Their job is to keep everyone inside the Fortnite loop. Agent Jonesy was initially part of the Imagined Order. The storyline in Season 5 showed how Jonesy entered the island from outside the loop, which means he can survive outside the loop. However, the same cannot be said for other Fortnite characters who are stuck inside the loop.

Unfamiliar world. No memory. Infinite battles. Join the Dark Knight in #BatmanFortnite: ZERO POINT, out now 🦇



Bonus @FortniteGame item code included with print issues, or with a paid subscription to #DCUniverseInfinite! https://t.co/zIGijmEcE7 pic.twitter.com/stIEjhp7pi — Batman (@DCBatman) April 20, 2021

According to recent leaks, the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book features an image where Fishstick is dead. Fans are theorizing that this happened because Fishstick tried to exit the loop with Batman and Catwoman. Since the two DC superheroes are originally from outside the loop, they survive the escape. However, there is no official confirmation from Epic Games about this theory, and players will have to wait till the fifth issue comes out.

Out tomorrow: BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #3! I know I'm harping on it but this is the BATMAN vs SNAKE EYES issue! So don't come complaining to me if you miss it! (More printings are coming very soon.) Hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it! It's a beauty! — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) May 17, 2021

Regardless, the Batman Fortnite Zero Point comic books have revealed several secrets about the island. For instance, a player who dies inside the loop comes back when the storm resets. Batman also mentions that memories reset after each match, but feelings carry over. This explains how the Fortnite simulation works and how characters cannot remember anything after a match ends.

Am I the only one who wants season 7 to be a classic fortnite season? The updating and the story of season 6 are great but the gameplay gets boring after a while. I'd like the next season to be similar to the classic and the unvaulted ltms. — λέρζ (@L3rzia) April 22, 2021

Fans have come up with several theories compiling all this information. While the majority feel that the narrative will gradually shift towards a DC-themed season, others are criticizing the lack of a real plot in Season 6.

Players have complained that Fortnite Season 6 doesn't have an original narrative, and that it's solely based on new game mechanics like crafting and hunting.

Man nobody can tell me fortnite wasn’t the best game for a few years man. Everything was fire till... season 7 ... and season 6 they didn’t even try with the story man 💀 mfs said “here’s a wolf play our game” pic.twitter.com/QnqGryqnQH — Jazzy (@Jazzyishere_) May 6, 2021

As far as Season 6 goes, the storyline might get some changes after the v16.50 update. Players can expect to see some of the DC related POI's that might pop up on the island. At the same time, the secrets of the Spire are yet to be discovered. For now, loopers can try to scour the map to find clues that will reveal more about the primal themed Fortnite Season 6.