Fortnite Season 6 ends in a few days. With this, players will lose the chance to claim rewards from the battle pass. There is no doubt that some players may find it hard to level up by earning experience points due to a lack of time or know-how. However, despite the short time, players can still earn enough points to level up to unlock a few more battle pass rewards before Fortnite Season 7 begins.

Keeping aside quests and challenges tailored towards combat, there are several ways by which players can easily earn experience points in-game before the season ends.

Best ways to get XP in Fortnite before Season 7 starts

While there isn't much XP to go around, given how Fortnite Season 6 is coming to an end. Players who haven't completed certain activities in-game can still earn a vast amount of XP by finishing them and leveling up to get battle pass rewards.

Here are some activities players can do to earn XP easily:

Milestones

Completing all milestones in Fortnite season 6 will reward players with more than 4.4m experience points. Most of the milestones needed to be completed are relatively easy and involve completing very rudimentary tasks such as harvesting stones, traveling on foot, etc.

While it may not be possible to complete all of them given time constraints, players can certainly try their best to complete all of these. What's even better is that they all have five stages so that each milestone can be repeated up to five times for a reward of 12,500 experiences per stage per milestone.

Weekly Epic and Legendary challenges

Ever since Fortnite Season 6 began, weekly challenges have been an easy way to obtain vast amounts of experience points quickly. Epic challenges for week 11 give a whopping 1,68,000 experience points, while the Legendary ones give about 1,33,000 experience points.

While the tasks are not always easy and can sometimes take multiple tries to clear, the XP gained from them will be well worth it. Players who want to earn easy XP should complete week 11 challenges and the upcoming week 12 ones.

Spire Quests and Foreshadowing Quests

Players looking to earn some experience points by doing some interesting activities can complete the Spire Quests and the Foreshadowing Quests before starting the new season.

Unlike the weekly challenges and milestones, these quests are connected to the game's storyline and are not repetitive. It will take some time to complete, as the objects are a bit more complex than usual. However, once completed, players will receive a lot of XP from it.

