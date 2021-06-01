Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 End-of-Season event: When does it start, how to watch and more

It's time to mark the calendars as Fortnite Chapter 2 season 6 ends in just a few days. Aliens, abductions, new collaborations and perhaps even the God of Mischief himself await players in the new season. While it's not clear how this all fits into the new season, Epic Games hasn't let fans down yet when it comes to crazy ideas and crossovers.

However, before getting to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, Epic Games will definitely be releasing another teaser for players to enjoy and quite possibly a small interactive, scripted in-game mission. There have been no details about the same so far, but the exact information should start appearing on social media by this weekend.

With that being said, the real question here is, "How to watch Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, End-of-Season event?" The answer is quite simple. Just like the Zero Crisis event was uploaded to Twitter and YouTube, players will be able to watch the Fortnite Season 7 teaser on these mentioned platforms when it goes live.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



When does the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 end-of-Season event take place?

While Epic Games still hasn't given an exact time, the date is speculated to be somewhere between June 7th and 8th. Hopefully, by the end of this week, more information will become available.

However, going by guesswork, the teaser should drop a few hours before the new season kicks off.

What will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 look like?

Judging by the leaks during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, it will definitely have something to do with aliens and an alternative reality or perhaps a different reality altogether.

In addition, it's speculated that players will randomly get abducted by aliens and be dropped off at various locations. While it's unclear what purpose this would serve, it may have some in-game mechanics involved which are yet to be disclosed.

However, the most peculiar thing is that many players are drawing similarities between the pattern of the crop circles and Kevin the Cube. While it was speculated that Raz was trying to bring Kevin back using the power of the Zero Point; by the looks of it, things have turned in a different direction.

The crop circles will probably be the last in-game changes coming during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. They have all but made it clear that some sort of alien invasion is going to take place in-game. However, the reasons are unknown at the moment. Nonetheless, only a few days of speculation remain.

