Fortnite Wild Week 3: Everything new this week, theme and more

The third Wild Week in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is set. Wild Weeks is a feature that debuted in Chapter 2 Season 6 and was revived for the close of Season 7.

The first Fortnite Wild Week was Sneak Week, in which players could use vaulted suppressed assault rifles, pistols and snipers. The second week, titled High Flying Week, brought back bouncers, rift-to-go's and increased launch pads.

The current week, known as High Tech Hijinks, is increasing the spawn rate of all high tech weapons.

Fortnite Wild Week Three: All details

According to Epic Games, Alien and IO tech will be much easier to find than in a usual week of Fortnite. Starting today, Abductors will only be carrying the Kymera Ray Gun, Grab-itron, Prop-ifier, and Alien Nanites.

Additionally, IO Chests will only drop the Pulse Rifle, Rail Gun, Plasma Cannon, and Inflate-A-Bull. Even regular Fortnite chests will drop Kymera Ray Guns and Pulse Rifles.

The Pulse Rifle, one of the increased spawn weapons. It can be found in regular chests this week. (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games stated the following about the upcoming week:

"The Aliens and IO couldn’t outstealth each other or out-elevate each other, so now they’re just using brute force. How so? They’re ramping up production of their tech big time. Soon enough, we’ll be in the third 'Wild Week' of their conflict,"

There will reportedly be a fourth and final Fortnite Wild Week after this one. It will perfectly coincide with the end of Chapter 2 Season 7. Chapter 2 Season 8 is slated to begin in the middle of September, with one more live event arriving to close out this season.

Newfangled tactics didn’t give them the edge, so the Aliens and IO have turned to brute force.



Hop in the Invasion’s third Wild Week — High Tech Hijinks — for Alien and IO items all over. (And of course, XP!)



More info: https://t.co/6rUHLwZLkE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 2, 2021

The challenges for the third Fortnite Wild Week involve dealing damage with weapons that can now be easily found.

Deal damage with alien weapons (500) – Reward: 10,000 XP

Deal damage with alien weapons (2,500) – Reward: 15,000 XP

Deal damage with alien weapons (10,000) – Reward: 25,000 XP

Deal Damage with IO Tech Weapons (500) – Reward: 10,000 XP

Deal Damage with IO Tech Weapons (2,500) – Reward: 15,000 XP

Deal Damage with IO Tech Weapons (10,000) – Reward: 25,000 XP

#Fortnite Wild Week 3 goes live in 30mins



This weeks consist of Dealing damage with Alien Weapons



- Alien and IO tech will be easier to find than ever pic.twitter.com/XyaFdDk3rs — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) September 2, 2021

All of this will go live on Thursday at 10.00am EST.

