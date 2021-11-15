Fortnite WinterFest 2021: All map changes that players can expect this year

Winter in Fortnite is one of the best times of the year. The map usually sees several festive changes. During this time, the Item Shop is filled with Christmas and winter-related skins.

Coupled with that, Fortnite's WinterFest often results in free skins for players. Fortunately, the leaks have confirmed that it will happen again this year.

The map changes are what many fans look forward to and since Chapter 3 Season 1 starts at the beginning of December, there are surely going to be a lot of them. Here are a few map changes players can expect to see from Fortnite WinterFest 2021.

Potential map changes coming to Fortnite WinterFest 2021

There are tons of leaks pertaining to the events and modifications arriving in WinterFest 2021. However, Epic Games has been rather quiet about what map changes might take place. Naturally, the next map will be significantly different from the one incorporated in Chapter 2.

#Fortnite Artisanal ICE. Located at dirty docs, it was a seasonal map change first seen in winterfest 2019! Who remembers this place? Artisanal ICE. Located at dirty docs, it was a seasonal map change first seen in winterfest 2019! Who remembers this place?#Fortnite https://t.co/NnBBZhGtp7

There are a few snowy locations on the current map that might serve as a blueprint for the next one. It seems very unlikely that every single location will see massive modifications, so the already snowy ones are good candidates to stay. Places like the Weather Station and other mountaintop locations would retain their aesthetics.

The Weather Station is already covered in snow, making it perfect for winter. (Image via Epic Games)

These will certainly be decorated according to the festivities. However, depending on what happens with the cubes in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 finale, the map can be drastically changed.

Shiina @ShiinaBR First Winter event leaks? 😳 I think Epic has added these interesting strings today:



- "WinterQuestDetailsScreen"

- "WinterquestPresentScreen"

- "Already Opened"

- "Come back every day to open a new present!"

- "Not A Present"

- "Save for Last!"



They aren't used anywhere atm! First Winter event leaks? 😳 I think Epic has added these interesting strings today:- "WinterQuestDetailsScreen"- "WinterquestPresentScreen"- "Already Opened"- "Come back every day to open a new present!"- "Not A Present"- "Save for Last!"They aren't used anywhere atm!

If that's the case, then players can expect a few winter or Christmas themed locations or POIs on the new map. With that being said, not much has been leaked about the new additions. The only significant map change that's been leaked is the Pyramid POI, which is currently forming at the Convergence.

Most current POIs will not be around in the next chapter, so several of them will be snowy or decorated like a Christmas town. More leaks will likely come out, giving more clarity as to exactly what changes Fortnite WinterFest 2021 will be bringing.

