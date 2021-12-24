Fortnite x Boba Fett teaser on PlayStation store reveals release date and time

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 started off with a massive collaboration with Spiderman. How, a few weeks after its release, loopers are getting another collaboration skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite and Star Wars franchises have collaborated in the past as well, bringing some popular characters to the game. With this partnership, the Fortnite community will see the arrival of Boba Fett in the game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Fortnite x Boba Fett promo image spotted on Playstation VIA @SighTaitor New Fortnite x Boba Fett promo image spotted on Playstation VIA @SighTaitor https://t.co/6DreeLLtJQ

This article will reveal details regarding the release date and time of the upcoming Fortnite x Boba Fett collaboration.

Fortnite x Boba Fett: Star Wars skin will arrive before Christmas

The PlayStation store confirmed the arrival of Boba Fett in Fortnite with a teaser of the animated character in front of the Fortnite logo. It also revealed that the Star Wars character is set to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 on December 24.

The arrival of the popular Star Wars warrior into the game before Christmas will undoubtedly bring Christmas cheer into the game. The teaser also revealed that the skin will be available from 7 pm ET.

How much will the Boba Fett skin cost?

The Boba Fett skin will be available from the Item Shop and Loopers will be able to purchase it via V-Bucks. Now that the release date of the skin is revealed, players are eager to know how much it will cost.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay https://t.co/cj9iC6WRBZ

Unfortunately, we do not have an official statement that reveals the exact price of the Fortnite x Boba Fett skin.

Furthermore, as of now, only the skin has been revealed. We are yet to get any insight into whether the outfit will come with any other in-game item. However, the teaser features a Gaderffii or a Gaffi stick near Boba Fett. So it might be a harvesting tool added alongside the Star Wars outfit.

