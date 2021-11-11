Fortnite x Naruto skin leak: Full list of every skin arriving in Chapter 2 Season 8

Naruto is finally coming to Fortnite as dataminers have revealed that the collaboration will be launched in the game on November 16, 2021. Fortnite just posted an official teaser for the collaboration and fans of the anime could not be more excited.

Many items are coming to the game following this massive collaboration and dataminers have leaked that Naruto is not the only character getting a representation in Fortnite. Other central characters from the show will also be present and players who enjoy the anime will have a chance to unlock all the exclusive skins and cosmetics in the Item Shop.

All items to expect from the Naruto x Fortnite collab according to leaks

Naruto x Fortnite was first leaked when a document from the Epic Games vs Apple courtroom battle. A list of future Fortnite collaborations was found and Naruto was the name that caught everyone's attention.

With Rick and Morty already in the game, the quest to include Naruto in Fortnite seems a lot easier. While Naruto did not make it to the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass, many in the community believed the collaboration had been scrapped.

With the collaboration now confirmed, curious fans want to know the extent of the venture when it finally releases on November 16. Popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has speculated that based on the game files, it seems Naruto is not alone in this battle royale journey.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey If the headband codename is related to Naruto it appears we might get multiple skins, as we have two codenames that are speculated to be related to Naruto, "HeadbandS" and "HeadbandK" If the headband codename is related to Naruto it appears we might get multiple skins, as we have two codenames that are speculated to be related to Naruto, "HeadbandS" and "HeadbandK"

The code names might stand for Kakashi and Sasuke, two other central characters from the popular anime. Sakura is another name that has popped up in the discussions regarding this venture.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK!



Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK! Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. https://t.co/MkW1v5ANbE

Furthermore, players can expect exclusive pickaxes and back blings with the outfit once they are released. An explosive Kunai weapon is also leaked to be launched and players will be able to get this weapon from the Naruto NPC in-game. It will be a throwable knife and will deal explosive damage on impact.

Rey - Fortnite News @Rey_Fortnite

If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto!



#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed According to @/HYPEX, Fortnite x Naruto will take place on November 16th! Prepare your wallets!If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto! According to @/HYPEX, Fortnite x Naruto will take place on November 16th! Prepare your wallets!If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto!#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/30OYRQ24fl

Prepare to purchase Naruto anime skins once they drop into the game. The timing is yet to be revealed and the Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub will be launched alongside all the cosmetics to celebrate the anime in Fortnite.

