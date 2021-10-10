Fortnitemares 2021: New 'Cube Town' POI is coming to the center of the map

Epic is certainly going big with Fortnitemares 2021. The Halloween Celebration event never fails to amaze gamers and this year is no exception.

The developers have already started surprising gamers with several collaborations and exclusive skins. It was recently revealed that the island will be getting the Cube Town 'Point of Interest' (POI) sometime during the latter part of Fortnitemares 2021.

The news is enough for gamers to get excited for all the right reasons. Everyone is eager to know about the Cube Town POI and this article will reveal the details that have been uncovered so far.

Fortnitemares 2021: Cubes are taking over!

Negligible map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 were enough to disappoint gamers who expected new POIs after the season-ending 'Operation Sky Fire' event.

Alien forces locked horns with the IO and there was immense destruction on the island. Surprisingly, the POIs remained intact even though it was rumored that new ones would come up.

It seems Epic has finally decided to add a new POI, as it has been revealed that the Cube Town POI will be featured in the game during the Fortnitemares 2021.

Data-miner iFireMonkey revealed that the Cube Town POI will come up at the center of the map where the Spire once stood. Gamers are aware that the Cubes are on the move and their paths indicate that the final destination is around the Aftermath region.

It is speculated that all the Cubes will come together during Fortnitemares 2021 and a new city will be formed.

Dub Central @dub_offical Leaked Footage Of The Cube Town POI In Fortnite! Check it out!

Disclaimer: This is not finished and is not confirmed to becoming! This would be a cool POI though!

Last Tweet Of The Night as well! 💤 Leaked Footage Of The Cube Town POI In Fortnite! Check it out!

Disclaimer: This is not finished and is not confirmed to becoming! This would be a cool POI though!

Last Tweet Of The Night as well! 💤 https://t.co/NuW5SaQUME

An official statement from Epic regarding the upcoming Fortnitemares 2021 revealed that the Cubes will escalate their dominance over the island. This is pivotal considering the fact that Cube Town can come up anytime during the Fortnitemares 2021 event.

Gopex - Fortnite News @ItzGopex It seems all the purple cubes will make it to the center of the map on October 19th and that falls on a Tuesday. They also will make it to the center during downtime! Expect cube town to release on the 19th #Fortnite #Fortnite Cubed #Fortnite Season8 It seems all the purple cubes will make it to the center of the map on October 19th and that falls on a Tuesday. They also will make it to the center during downtime! Expect cube town to release on the 19th #Fortnite #FortniteCubed #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/nbeLyvNm8o

Also Read

It is easy to speculate that the Cubes might start taking over the island after the Cube Town is established during Fortnitemares 2021. The Battle Pass trailer revealed that the Cubes are returning to destroy the island and instill Corruption among gamers.

The news regarding the establishment of Cube Town only solidifies that claim. Since Fortnitemares 2021 has already commenced, it remains to be seen how things will turn out in the near future.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan