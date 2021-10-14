Fortnitemares 2021: Secret 'Fortnite Cards' provide insight into the future of Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares is drawing closer with each passing day. Epic Games celebrates the Halloween season every year with the event and 2021 is shaping up to be a big year. Fortnite sent out a box containing an interesting array of secret "Fortnite Cards," which could give a clue for the future of this season.

Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a huge success in Fortnite, but it looks like Epic Games isn't content and will continue pushing for better content. The cards may hold the key to unlocking just what content might be incoming.

Fortnitemares 2021 cards could provide insight for future of Fortnite

Recently, giant Fortnite Cards were sent out to a few content creators in the community. This isn't the first time this has happened as, in Chapter 2 Season 6, a similar approach was taken. Considering that tons of media were sent out to Fortnite players and creators to tease the arrival of Chapter 2 Season 7; this activity looks fairly similar.

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog Um… these GIANT #Fortnitemares cards showed up at my door today. What does it mean?! The cube card is holographic! Really incredible production value! Um… these GIANT #Fortnitemares cards showed up at my door today. What does it mean?! The cube card is holographic! Really incredible production value! https://t.co/wTF9opjCbj

Four huge Fortnitemares 2021 Cards were sent out along with a box. The cards are fairly simple but could tease massive changes coming to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8.

For example, the card with the image of a scythe is definitely teasing the 'Sideways Scythe', a melee weapon that has been leaked. The weapon already has an animation and name on file; with the card being further confirmation. It's been a while since Fortnite has had a melee weapon, at least other than the pickaxe.

Fortnitemares 2021 is right around the corner and could be a big event for the game. (Image via Epic Games)

The other two cards could be referring to upcoming skins or NPCs. Fortnite has been adding a lot of NPCs to the island this season, so two more is not out of the question at all. With Halloween rapidly approaching, the countdown has started for more content to roll in.

