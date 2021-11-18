Google is so worried about Fortnite, it launched a 'Task Force' just to monitor them

Epic Games' ongoing tussle with Google and Apple regarding Fortnite is bringing new information to light. Google has apparently formed a separate task force to monitor Epic Games' movements regarding Fortnite.

This move was taken after Epic Games shifted Fortnite from the Google Play Store to the Samsung Galaxy Store, which can also be used by Android users to download apps.

Financial Times @FinancialTimes Google created a task force to deter users from downloading the game Fortnite outside of Android's Play Store, according to Epic Games on.ft.com/3wTn9JI Google created a task force to deter users from downloading the game Fortnite outside of Android's Play Store, according to Epic Games on.ft.com/3wTn9JI

The problem began when Epic Games systematically stopped using Apple and Google app stores to get revenue from in-game purchases in Fortnite. Both companies later opted for legal assistance against Epic Games and ever since, there has been little development in their relationships.

Google feared customer security which led to the special task force for Fortnite

Unlike Apple, which chooses to run a "monopoly" on its app store, Google allows other third party apps to open their versions for consumers to explore. However, Epic Games choosing to bypass the Google Play Store was not met with appreciation. Subsequently, Google sued the former on those terms in November.

This is when the filings for the Fortnite Special Task Force were revealed and Epic Games drove the matter home in court.

BurnerBits @burner_bits Epic has been locked in a legal fight with Apple and Google for over a year after it forced the issue of how payments within their app stores are handled by releasing a version of its global hit game Fortnite that included its own system to purchase in-game items. Epic has been locked in a legal fight with Apple and Google for over a year after it forced the issue of how payments within their app stores are handled by releasing a version of its global hit game Fortnite that included its own system to purchase in-game items. https://t.co/fVmUIt3YH8

While both Google and Apple have removed Fortnite from their respective online stores following the tussle, the former claimed it only did so because Epic Games was running an unapproved version of the game. Furthermore, Google feared for the security of their consumers.

Meanwhile, Apple has stated that Fortnite will not make it back without the former pocketing a commission from the game's in-app purchases.

While Google has made its case about the security issue, Epic Games' filing of the task force has revealed that a special group was trying to counter the company for bypassing Fortnite from the Play Store.

In the end, it seems that both Apple and Google are simply after their revenue from the purchases made in Fortnite.

There have been revelations that claim Google has overblown the security issue to make the matter seem otherwise. Only time will tell how these legal proceedings pan out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul