How to eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways with a melee weapon in Fortnite Season 8

Dire has landed on the Fortnite map, representing the latest NPC to arrive and bring a brand new questline with him. He initially debuted as the Tier 100 skin for the Chapter 1 Season 6 battle pass and has become an NPC. His new questline is the latest opportunity for players to rack up some XP and unlock more battle pass rewards.

The fourth stage of his quest is to eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways with a melee weapon. To do that, players have to first find Dire and then complete the first three challenges. Here's how to do that.

Eliminate Fortnite Cube Monsters in the Sideways with a melee weapon

Camp Cod is the location of Dire, the latest NPC to hit the Fortnite island. This is the small island to the southeast of Misty Meadows. The river flows directly to it. When players arrive, the chat icon will come up, highlighting Dire's exact location at the time.

The first stage in his challenge set is to emote at Lockie's Lighthouse, Fort Crumpet or the Weather Station. The second is to damage wildlife with melee weapons, and the third is to destroy a dumpster in Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park.

The fourth stage is to eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways with a melee weapon. Since there aren't any other melee weapons, the pickaxe will be the weapon here. Players will need to eliminate five to complete this challenge.

The Sideways will always cover one POI every match, but there are also Sideways anomalies that will qualify for this challenge. Inside, players will need to pickaxe five Cube Monsters to death. The smallest monsters (and the ones that aren't glowing yellow) are the easiest to do.

The Sideways can be dangerous, but players need to eliminate five monsters with a pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

After that, there will be one stage left. All of the XP totals for his challenges are:

Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) - 30,000 XP

Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) - 30,000 XP

They are live now.

