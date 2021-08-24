How to get more than 3 refund tickets in Fortnite: Is it possible?

Refund tickets can be helpful to Fortnite players. Many jump at the opportunity to buy new cosmetics when they arrive in the Item Shop, only to find out that they really didn't want them that much.

Oftentimes, players will just end up out of 1,500 V-Bucks (or whatever amount was spent) and stuck with a cosmetic they don't want. Epic Games introduced refund tickets in 2018 so that players could avoid that problem.

Players were given three tickets that could be used to refund any cosmetic purchased from the Item Shop within 30 days of purchasing. They can only refund Item Shop cosmetics, not battle pass cosmetics. Three isn't a lot for players that have played the game for years, so many are asking: is it possible to get more?

Getting more refund tickets in Fortnite: is it possible?

According to Epic Games, no. Players are given three refund tickets and they can be used within 30 days of purchasing and that's it. There are no more tickets available and they can only be used on recent purchases.

ayo Fortnite, give us a refund ticket each month we are in the Fortnite crew, ty — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@imFireMonkey) April 26, 2021

"We understand that sometimes players will purchase cosmetics in-game that they no longer would like to use. Because of this we grant each player (3) three lifetime return tickets that they can use to return cosmetics they have purchased. We are unable to grant additional return tickets upon request," they said on their official FAQs.

Refund tickets can only be used three times on items purchased recently. This will give players V-Bucks back. Image via Epic Games

While refund tickets are helpful, Epic Games isn't in the business of handing them out that often. Fortnite is a free to play game, so the only way they can make a profit is off of V-Bucks sales. If players are just recycling skins left and right, they'd never sell V-Bucks and never make a profit. Players benefit from the game being free to play everywhere, but games don't come without a cost, especially to the company.

am I the only one who still has all 3 fortnite refund tickets pic.twitter.com/yDziK25bay — Granbe ⚡️ (@GranbeFN) October 13, 2020

For now, three lifetime refund tickets will be all that Fortnite players get. It's possible that changes in the future, but not likely. In order to use the tickets they do have, Fortnite players can go to settings and find the "Submit a Request" button. This will show all the refundable Fortnite cosmetics and they can select them from there.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod