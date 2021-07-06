How to get the LeBron James skin in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 will go down as one of the most successful periods in the game's history. The developers have rarely taken time out ever since the Alien-themed season rolled out on June 8th.

Epic Games has been consistent in introducing new elements and has received immense positive responses from gamers worldwide. Data miners are having a busy season getting hold of all the Fortnite leaks and bringing them to the public.

Loopers anticipated that Epic would not introduce any new aspects to the game for the time being. However, recent leaks indicate that they will get LeBron James as an iconic skin in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: Space Jam collab brings King LeBron James to the island

Fortnite has been collaborating with some of the most popular cultural names for years. These collaboration events are extremely popular among loopers as they get a fantastic opportunity to claim event-specific cosmetics and other in-game items.

LeBron James recently starred in a movie called "Space Jam," and Epic grabbed the opportunity to introduce a collaboration event featuring the famous basketball player.

Data miner Shiina BR recently revealed that the LA Lakers star would be the next Icon Series skin.

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN

The iconic skin will be available in the Item Shop. Gamers anticipate that this coveted cosmetic will be coming to the island following the game's next update.

Epic has not yet revealed the price of the skin, but gamers can expect it to cost somewhere between 1500-2000 V-Bucks.

It is anticipated that loopers will be getting some quests to complete along with the coveted skin. Also, they will receive exclusive in-game items by completing these quests in Fortnite Season 7.

LeBron James skin is coming next update!



- Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests

- Items become more gold as you complete quests! Unlock a custom goldness slider when all quests are complete!

The Epic vs Apple trial revealed several classified documents to the public. Some of these documents contain important information regarding probable collaborations that were to take place in Fortnite.

Gamers were elated to see LeBron James as one of the Icon Series cosmetics on the list. The recent revelation also sparked fresh debate, and fans wonder whether other collaborations in the leaked documents will soon feature in the game.

