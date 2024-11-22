Epic Games just announced that you will be able to receive the Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider in Fortnite for free. With Marvel Rivals officially going live on December 6, 2024, on the Epic Games Stores, there's nothing like freebies to motivate players to get them to try out a new game. That said, here is more information on how to get Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider in Fortnite for free.

Everything you need to know about how to get the Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider in Fortnite for free

To get Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider in Fortnite, there are two steps you will have to follow. It's not too complex, and within an hour or so, you should have the cosmetic item in your in-game Locker in Fortnite. Here are the steps:

Download Marvel Rivals from the Epic Games Store

Play and complete 10 matches in eligible game modes (excluding custom game mode) between December 6, 2024 at 7 PM ET and January 6, 2025 at 10:59 PM ET

Once you complete these steps, the Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider will be added to your Fortnite Locker. Keep in mind that you will have a month to fulfill the prerequisite to obtain this freebie.

Will the Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider in Fortnite appear in my Fortnite Locker on other platforms?

Yes. Since Fortnite has cross-platform support, the cosmetic item will appear on your account across all platforms that officially support the game. Keep in mind, that Fortnite on iPhone/iPad is only accessible in certain supported regions.

Will I be able to buy the Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider later from the Fortnite Item Shop?

Yes. If you are not able to claim the Marvel Rivals Rivaled Sailor Glider in Fortnite for free in time, you can always purchase it at a later date from the Fortnite Item Shop. Epic Games will provide an update when the cosmetic item will be listed.

