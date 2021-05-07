How to get the Toon Meowscles Fortnite skin in Season 6

Fortnite France accidentally leaked the Toon Meowscles Fortnite skin on social media. This has led to a lot of speculation among loopers and data miners about when it will be available in Fortnite Season 6.

Epic Games has remained silent on this issue. The social media post which teased the Toon Meowscles Fortnite skin has been taken down. However, data miners were quick to capitalize and re-upload the post, which went viral in no time.

Ending all speculation, Epic released the cartoon skin today in the Item Shop. Gamers expected the skin to be released before the Fortnite v16.40 update. However, they did not expect the publisher to drop it suddenly.

It looks like curiosity sure got the best of this cat.



What kind of trouble is our pal Meowscles getting into now?



To be continued... pic.twitter.com/yhHGMHeb05 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

The Meowscles skin and other items will be exclusively available in Fortnite for 24 hours. This article will guide users on how to get hold of the Toon Meowscles Fortnite skin in Season 6.

How to get the Toon Meowscles Fortnite skin?

Following the v16.30 update, data miners were able to identify evidence of the Fortnite Toon Meowscles skin through in-game files. The accidental leak from Fortnite France only solidified the evidence. However, data miners did not find a specific release date.

Fortnite France deleted the tweet, so here is the re-upload of the Toon Meowscles skin pic.twitter.com/FnLaMDdeCX — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 6, 2021

Epic Games shocked loopers by releasing the Toon Meowscles Fortnite skin. The Item Shop reset revealed that the squash and stretch emote had been added along with the skin. These two items are available for 1400 V-Bucks.

The Ten-Ton Toon Bells, a rare harvesting tool, is also available for 800 V-Bucks. The Toon-A Tunes, which created a lot of fuss on social media, also made for a mere 200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

Apart from these individual packs, Epic Games has also released the Toon Meowscles Bundle pack for enthusiastic gamers. The Bundle pack includes the above-mentioned items along with the Toona Can and Toon Meowscles loading screen.

The bundle was originally priced at 2400 V-Bucks but will be available at a discounted price of 1700 V-Bucks. If gamers are planning to get all the items, it’ll be economical to get the Toon Meowscles Bundle instead of individual items.