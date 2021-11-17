How much will buying all Fortnite x Naruto skins cost players?

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration arrived yesterday to huge praise. Tons of players are buying the skins, using the brand new Mythic Paper Bomb Kunais and visiting the Creative Hub. The bundles available to players have been a huge hit, but they're certainly not cheap.

There are multiple bundles and tons of individual items, so the cost to buy them is pretty high. For fans of Naruto, the total cumulative V-Bucks price is pretty steep. Here's how many would be needed to buy every skin and item available.

V-Buck totals for all Naruto x Fortnite collaboration items

The first bundle available is the Naruto & Kakashi Bundle. This includes two skins with selectable styles, two back blings and a loading screen.

Naruto Uzumaki skin with Seventh Hokage style

Scroll back bling

Kakashi Hatake skin with Black Ops Kakashi and Black Ops Kakashi (Mask) styles

Pakkun back bling

Pizza Eating Jutsu loading screen

This bundle costs 2,100 V-Bucks in total.

𝑴𝑶𝑪🎋🦦 @moc_dude Fortnite x Naruto are going to collab together on November 16th🦦



The lobby on the 16th: Fortnite x Naruto are going to collab together on November 16th🦦The lobby on the 16th: https://t.co/L9NqBKBRfj

The second bundle available is the Sasuke & Sakura Bundle. This includes two skins with selectable styles, two back blings, a harvesting tool and a loading screen.

Sasuke Uchiha skin with Rinnegan Eye style

Demon Wind Shuriken back bling

Snake Sword harvesting tool

Sakura Haruno skin with Sakura Uchiha style

Hidden Leaf Cloak back bling

Team 7 loading screen

This bundle costs 2,200 V-Bucks in total.

The Naruto skin has just one selectable style. Image via Epic Games

There is also a Shinobi Gear Bundle, which comes with two emotes and three harvesting tools, one of which comes with selectable styles.

Summoning Jutsu emote

Ramen Break emote

Kunai harvesting tool with black style

Hidan's Scythe harvesting tool

Black Ops Sword harvesting tool

This gear bundle costs 1,500 V-Bucks.

Finally, there is one more individual item: a glider. The Kurama glider comes with a Shinobi Teamwork loading screen and costs 1,200 V-Bucks. This means that in order to purchase every single item from the Fortnite x Naruto crossover, players would need a total of 7,000 V-Bucks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To purchase them individually without the bundles, it would cost 9,700 V-Bucks, so the bundles are a tremendous deal for Fortnite players and Naruto fans alike.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee