How much will buying all Fortnite x Naruto skins cost players?

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration arrived yesterday to huge praise. Tons of players are buying the skins, using the brand new Mythic Paper Bomb Kunais and visiting the Creative Hub. The bundles available to players have been a huge hit, but they're certainly not cheap.
There are multiple bundles and tons of individual items, so the cost to buy them is pretty high. For fans of Naruto, the total cumulative V-Bucks price is pretty steep. Here's how many would be needed to buy every skin and item available.
V-Buck totals for all Naruto x Fortnite collaboration items
The first bundle available is the Naruto & Kakashi Bundle. This includes two skins with selectable styles, two back blings and a loading screen.
- Naruto Uzumaki skin with Seventh Hokage style
- Scroll back bling
- Kakashi Hatake skin with Black Ops Kakashi and Black Ops Kakashi (Mask) styles
- Pakkun back bling
- Pizza Eating Jutsu loading screen
This bundle costs 2,100 V-Bucks in total.
The second bundle available is the Sasuke & Sakura Bundle. This includes two skins with selectable styles, two back blings, a harvesting tool and a loading screen.
- Sasuke Uchiha skin with Rinnegan Eye style
- Demon Wind Shuriken back bling
- Snake Sword harvesting tool
- Sakura Haruno skin with Sakura Uchiha style
- Hidden Leaf Cloak back bling
- Team 7 loading screen
This bundle costs 2,200 V-Bucks in total.
There is also a Shinobi Gear Bundle, which comes with two emotes and three harvesting tools, one of which comes with selectable styles.
- Summoning Jutsu emote
- Ramen Break emote
- Kunai harvesting tool with black style
- Hidan's Scythe harvesting tool
- Black Ops Sword harvesting tool
This gear bundle costs 1,500 V-Bucks.
Finally, there is one more individual item: a glider. The Kurama glider comes with a Shinobi Teamwork loading screen and costs 1,200 V-Bucks. This means that in order to purchase every single item from the Fortnite x Naruto crossover, players would need a total of 7,000 V-Bucks.
To purchase them individually without the bundles, it would cost 9,700 V-Bucks, so the bundles are a tremendous deal for Fortnite players and Naruto fans alike.