×
Create
Notifications

How much will buying all Fortnite x Naruto skins cost players?

The Naruto section of the Item Shop has tons of items for players to get. (Image via Epic Games)
The Naruto section of the Item Shop has tons of items for players to get. (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 17, 2021 10:26 PM IST
News

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration arrived yesterday to huge praise. Tons of players are buying the skins, using the brand new Mythic Paper Bomb Kunais and visiting the Creative Hub. The bundles available to players have been a huge hit, but they're certainly not cheap.

There are multiple bundles and tons of individual items, so the cost to buy them is pretty high. For fans of Naruto, the total cumulative V-Bucks price is pretty steep. Here's how many would be needed to buy every skin and item available.

Fortnite x Naruto! SO MANY COSMETICS! Which are you getting? https://t.co/xtnqKem8JN

V-Buck totals for all Naruto x Fortnite collaboration items

The first bundle available is the Naruto & Kakashi Bundle. This includes two skins with selectable styles, two back blings and a loading screen.

  • Naruto Uzumaki skin with Seventh Hokage style
  • Scroll back bling
  • Kakashi Hatake skin with Black Ops Kakashi and Black Ops Kakashi (Mask) styles
  • Pakkun back bling
  • Pizza Eating Jutsu loading screen

This bundle costs 2,100 V-Bucks in total.

Fortnite x Naruto are going to collab together on November 16th🦦The lobby on the 16th: https://t.co/L9NqBKBRfj

The second bundle available is the Sasuke & Sakura Bundle. This includes two skins with selectable styles, two back blings, a harvesting tool and a loading screen.

  • Sasuke Uchiha skin with Rinnegan Eye style
  • Demon Wind Shuriken back bling
  • Snake Sword harvesting tool
  • Sakura Haruno skin with Sakura Uchiha style
  • Hidden Leaf Cloak back bling
  • Team 7 loading screen

This bundle costs 2,200 V-Bucks in total.

The Naruto skin has just one selectable style. Image via Epic Games
The Naruto skin has just one selectable style. Image via Epic Games

There is also a Shinobi Gear Bundle, which comes with two emotes and three harvesting tools, one of which comes with selectable styles.

  • Summoning Jutsu emote
  • Ramen Break emote
  • Kunai harvesting tool with black style
  • Hidan's Scythe harvesting tool
  • Black Ops Sword harvesting tool

This gear bundle costs 1,500 V-Bucks.

Finally, there is one more individual item: a glider. The Kurama glider comes with a Shinobi Teamwork loading screen and costs 1,200 V-Bucks. This means that in order to purchase every single item from the Fortnite x Naruto crossover, players would need a total of 7,000 V-Bucks.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

To purchase them individually without the bundles, it would cost 9,700 V-Bucks, so the bundles are a tremendous deal for Fortnite players and Naruto fans alike.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी