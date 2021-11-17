Twitter breaks as Naruto characters Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi enter the world of Fortnite

The Fortnite x Naruto crossover is finally here after a long period of anxious waiting from players and fans of both universes. The collaboration seems to have found at least some immediate success as those who are expressing their joy and content are overloading social media platforms.

Fortnite has seen great success with many of its crossovers, mostly Marvel and DC. Now, one of the most popular animes of this generation is causing an uproar of support.

Fortnite x Naruto kicks off with a great start according to fans via social media

Many popular Fortnite players and streamers are broadcasting their hype for the Naruto crossover, rallying thousands behind the excitement. All of the Shippuden cosmetics are flying off the virtual shelves in the in-game shop, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of slowing down in the near future.

Anime fans are popping off on Twitter, raving about how Fortnite finally has a collaboration with the anime after a long tease about Naruto's involvement in the game.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a lobby full of Naruto skins if not the other characters like Sasuke, Kakashi, and Sakura themselves. Like many of the crossovers from the game's previous days, players are likely to strut around in a skin from the Shippuden universe for weeks on end.

𝑴𝑶𝑪🎋🦦 @moc_dude Fortnite x Naruto are going to collab together on November 16th🦦



The lobby on the 16th: Fortnite x Naruto are going to collab together on November 16th🦦The lobby on the 16th: https://t.co/L9NqBKBRfj

Everyone is starting to show their true ninja side as the Naruto skins are flowing through the ranks. All four characters from the Fortnite x Naruto crossover are available now, and one is even on the Island as an NPC for a Punchcard quest chain.

Head to the Fortnite store now to pick up any and all cosmetics from the Naruto universe, and join the surge of happiness on social media from fans and players.

Here are a few more reactions from players that showcase how Twitter is exploding:

TylernolExtraStrength @TylernolTV Naruto x Fortnite is 🔥 Naruto x Fortnite is 🔥

REEEEaps @TX_Reaper @DlaremeFunshine Naruto x Fortnite cross over... I had to get it.. @DlaremeFunshine Naruto x Fortnite cross over... I had to get it..

“ @chidoriblossom This Naruto x Fortnite collab is so fun. I’ve been enjoying it all day This Naruto x Fortnite collab is so fun. I’ve been enjoying it all day

