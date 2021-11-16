Where to find Kakashi in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

This week's NPC launches straight out of the Shippuden universe along with the Fortnite x Naruto crossover taking place right now. Kakashi, a character popularly seen beside Naruto, is one of two NPCs Epic Games added to Fortnite.

Kakashi is this week's Punchcard quest holder, meaning players need to talk to him to initiate the quest chain that rewards piles of experience with every leg of the chain. While some NPCs can be easy to find because they linger near big-name locations, Kakashi may take additional searching.

Kakashi's location for the Fortnite Punchcard quests

For this NPC, Fortnite players need to look to the west of Lazy Lake near Stumpy Ridge. Like all other NPCs, Kakashi will be walking around somewhere on the hill closer to the lakeside view.

Kakashi will give players five quests to complete in a chain, all rewarding 30k XP each for 150,000 experience in total. Most of his quests deal with weapons and structures like the other NPC quests players have already completed this season.

Here's a quick glimpse at the quests Kakashi gives out to players:

Scout a UFO crash site

Hit players with Paper Bomb Kunai

Build a structure after taking damage

Place or destroy a trap

Tame wildlife with the Hunter’s Cloak

Completing all of this shouldn't take very long for a skilled Fortnite player, but they're meant to take their time as this should keep them busy until the next quest chain is released.

Luckily, Kakashi offers players one of the items needed for a quest he gives out. Fortnite players can buy Paper Bomb Kunai in stacks of three for a small amount of Gold Bars.

Head over to the Stone Circle between Lazy Lake and Stumpy Ridge to find Kakashi and his quests for this week's punchcard chain and the heaps of experience that come with him.

