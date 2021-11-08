Fortnite Naruto leak reveals Sasuke & Kakashi skins allegedly arriving in Chapter 3

Naruto is expected to be added to Fortnite later this season and fans have become impatient waiting for the anime sensation to be added to the game. There have been multiple official leaks and even words from official sources that confirm that Naruto will be added to Fortnite. However, no intel can accurately predict the exact time when the long awaited outfit is coming to the game.

x Naruto will be officially announced at some point over the next 23 days. REMINDER: #Fortnite x Naruto will be officially announced at some point over the next 23 days. REMINDER:#Fortnite x Naruto will be officially announced at some point over the next 23 days. https://t.co/LitejIZwMy

Much to the fascination and excitement of fans, dataminers have revealed that more than one character from the Naruto franchise is coming to Fortnite. While this intel comes from various code in game files, the possibility of this happening is certainly not bleak.

Game files reveal possibility of Sasuke and Kakashi skins in Fortnite

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed that the game has two files named 'HeadbandK' & 'HeadbandS' under the Naruto tag. According to the leaker, these could be code for Kakashi and Sasuke, both integral characters in the Naruto universe.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀



Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

Naruto is expected to be added as an NPC to Fortnite and these new findings may mean that other ninjas from the series are now joining the show. However, with Season 8 ending in early December, there is a chance that Fortnite players will not be able to see Naruto and other characters this season.

The Chapter 3 rumor has taken the Fortnite community by storm and it would definitely be a huge start for a new Chapter in Fortnite if it included Naruto in its very first season. Naruto was first leaked way back in the summer of 2021 when documents from the Epic Games vs Apple courtroom battle were leaked. One of the documents had a list of all the upcoming collaborations in Fortnite and Naruto was one of the biggest names on the list.

The collaboration is expected to be announced soon and fans of the franchise will be waiting to see if Naruto will go up against the Cube Queen at the end of Season 8 or start afresh in a new Chapter.

