Did Fortnite get copyrights permission to add Naruto in the game?

The patience of fans continues to grow thin as the Fortnite Naruto skin is still missing. The popular anime collaboration has been teased for quite some time now, and its absence so far has certainly been disappointing.

The worst part about Naruto still not being a part of Fortnite is that this wasn't just another leak from the data miners. Instead, the promise of Naruto coming to Chapter 2 Season 8 came from Epic Games' CCO, Donald Mustard, himself.

This begs the question of why the Fortnite Naruto skin is still not there, even after solid confirmation from one of the top executives. A possible and dreadful reason could be that something went wrong with the deal.

Deal for Fortnite Naruto skin is multi-party event

Naruto is the intellectual property of several companies or individuals, depending on the products. While the original manga is copyrighted by the creator and his studio, Viz Media holds the license to translate it in North America.

The Naruto anime is an entirely different sphere, with animation studios owning the copyrights for their production. Therefore, Epic Games might need to go through several barriers to get the Fortnite Naruto skin.

While this might sound scary, it isn't entirely confirmed that the company did not get the copyrights for Naruto.

Data miners have discovered several files that point towards the elements of a Forntie Naruto collaboration. If Epic had not gotten the copyrights for the anime character, it wouldn't have introduced the designs to the game files.

Is Naruto coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

There are several elements in the game files, as well as several hints in Chapter 2 Season 8, that point towards the arrival of the Naruto skin. These cannot be ignored while predicting the upcoming anime collaboration.

This follows the elephant in the room, which is the statement from Donald Mustard.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Since a lot of people keep asking me.. Fortnite x Naruto is happening next month, I PROMISE you. I'm just as hyped as much as you are but we have to wait a little bit more lol Since a lot of people keep asking me.. Fortnite x Naruto is happening next month, I PROMISE you. I'm just as hyped as much as you are but we have to wait a little bit more lol

Almost a month remains before Chapter 2 Season 8 ends. This still gives Epic time to introduce the Fortnite Naruto skin along with the collaboration.

Talks wouldn't have gotten this far if the publisher didn't own the rights to the skin in the first place. Ultimately, fans just have to be patient and wait for the collaboration to arrive.

