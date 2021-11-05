Top 5 Naruto characters Fortnite should add in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Naruto crossover in Fortnite is expected to take place in November. Fans have waited for the Ninja to arrive since Chapter 2 Season 7, but have been left disappointed by the unexpected delay.

Owing to the long waiting time, loopers have made several theories regarding the Naruto crossover. While some have come up with unique ideas for Naruto-themed back blings and wraps, others are awaiting more characters from the anime series as skins.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to @HYPEX , The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration will be happening some time in November. According to @HYPEX, The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration will be happening some time in November.

Naruto characters that should arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha's skin might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Shueisha)

Sasuke is popular among fans for many reasons. He is not only powerful enough to be a decent match to Naruto but has been portrayed as the protagonist's life-long rival.

Both Naruto and Sasuke chose different Shinobi paths, and even their skins in Fortnite can be counter-reactive.

4) Kakashi

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀



Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

Kakashi has undoubtedly been through a lot, but he didn't let this stop him from becoming a successful ninja. It is worth noting that the character always hid his face, and this element could be a unique feature in his Fortnite skin.

Kakashi's popularity among fans is evident because Naruto dedicated an entire episode revolving around his face reveal.

Interestingly, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has added headbands that most likely mean that Kakashi and Sasuke skins are in the works:

3) Itachi

The debate regarding the character's true intention is never-ending (Image via Shueisha)

Itachi is most likely the only character who is more talented than Kakashi, which explains why fans adore him so much.

He played a vital role in Sasuke's life and is often considered a good elder brother. The debate regarding the character's true intentions being generous or evil is never-ending in the Naruto community.

2) Gaara

Gaara's character development was brilliant in the series (Image via Shueisha)

Gaara is another character with a sad story, and fans can undoubtedly connect with him emotionally. From being hated by everyone to becoming a protector, his character development was brilliant in the series.

Gaara's appearance was always a highlight, which can help make him a tremendous Fortnite skin.

1) Jiraiya

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!



- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s- Maximum Range: 300 meters- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s- Hold Duration: 0.15s https://t.co/OxRt0Dey9p

While Naruto is everyone's favorite character, Jiraiya is the one who raised the protagonist. Naturally, his contributions can never be forgotten by the fans.

Jiraiya is a little problematic at times, but apart from that, his personality is very likable. He's one of the series' best teachers, and Fortnite players would love to see him in the Item Shop alongside Naruto.

It will be a delight for the fans if they can use the upcoming Kunai weapon with the wide range of ninja skins from Naruto.

The crossover can quickly become a massive success if any of the skins above arrive in the game. The Cubed Queen is currently ruling the island, and Dr. Slone wouldn't mind some help from some of the strongest ninjas in the anime universe.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

